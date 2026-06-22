Travis Kelce’s Father Seemingly Goes Public With New Girlfriend Before Chiefs TE’s Wedding to Taylor Swift

As Travis Kelce’s and Taylor Swift’s impending wedding dominates the columns of news outlets worldwide, another member of the Kelce clan is on a newly minted romantic journey of his own. Travis and Jason Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, seemed to hard-launch a new relationship with his latest Instagram post.

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“With the dynamic and gorgeous Doree Hepner at 118 North, listening to York Street Hustle: their Summer Soul(stice) show,” he posted as a caption to a photo of Hepner enjoying a cocktail.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Kelce (@papakelce) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

TMZ described the post as one of Ed’s most affectionate and personal social media posts in recent memory.

While Ed did not explicitly state that Hepner was his new girlfriend, the photo and loving caption made it easy for fans to put two and two together. Many congratulated Ed on this new chapter in life.

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Ed Kelce was married to Travis and Jason’s mother, Donna, for 25 years before separating amicably. After her, he was in a long relationship with Maureen Maguire, who sadly passed away in 2025. Per her obituary, she and Ed were quite close.

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Ed, on his part, shifted base from Cleveland to Pennsylvania. Reportedly, Ed purchased a nine-acre farm close to Jason’s house to be close to his three grandchildren. The establishment where Ed captured this photo of Hepner is in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

This comes at a time when the attention on the family itself is at a fever pitch. TMZ reports that what could be considered the wedding of the decade is scheduled to take place on July 3 in New York at the iconic Madison Square Garden. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018, no wedding has captured the attention of the entire globe. So it should come as no surprise that a quite romantic outing between Ed Kelce and his new partner has gained this much traction at this particular moment.

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Both parents have been consistent figures in their sons’ lives, with Donna in particular grabbing headlines in all of her appearances at her sons’ NFL games. So much of Super Bowl LVII coverage, where both her sons faced off against each other, revolved around her.

Meanwhile, Ed has also played a pivotal role in the Kelce brothers’ lives and recently even appeared on the New Heights podcast.

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Kelce’s new romance also links back to some of the dating advice he gave to his sons back in the day.

Ed Kelce’s simple dating philosophy still makes Travis and Jason laugh

During a recent episode of New Heights, Travis remembered the time he sought guidance from his father as to how to impress girls as a kid.

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“I remember I was trying to get a girl to figure out I was funny or cool in early middle school,” Travis said.

Ed’s advice was apparently straightforward: “Hey, just be her friend, just be cool with her. If she doesn’t like it, pretty girls all hang around pretty girls.”

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Jason had an Ed Kelce dating advice story to share from his end. When he apparently asked his dad about how to strike up conversations with women, Ed’s advice was simple and ingenious.

“Tell me about you, All you gotta do is shut up and let them talk about themselves and you ain’t gotta say another word,” Ed quipped.

That brought out hearty laughs from the Kelce brothers.

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Ed has also spent time with Travis Kelce’s pop-star fiancée. He heaped high praise on the future bride-to-be.

“She’s a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman… She’s very smart. I mean, very. That comes through right away.” Ed glowed about Swift to People Magazine.

The Kelce’s remain to be an incredibly loveable family, and the more you find out about how close and interconnected they are despite Ed and Donna’s split, the more heartwarming it is. And if reports are to be believed, there’s going to be a new addition to the clan early next month.