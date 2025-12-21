Kansas City Media Legend Blasts Travis Kelce’s Behavior Over Chiefs’ Locker Room Antics After Playoff Elimination

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce is still under fire for snubbing local media after the Texans game.

The 10-20 loss to the Houston Texans continues to haunt the Kansas City Chiefs, more specifically, Travis Kelce. The Tight End is yet again in the spotlight as a sports media legend called him out for avoiding the local press following the devastating loss.

The incident happened Sunday night inside Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs fell 20-10 to the Texans. Trailing 17-10 with just over six minutes left, Kansas City went for it on fourth down from its own 41, and Rashee Rice failed to secure a catch over the middle that would have extended the drive and kept their comeback hopes alive.

Later in the fourth quarter, tight end Travis Kelce had consecutive drops before Patrick Mahomes threw his third interception, effectively sealing the loss. After the game, Kelce declined several interview requests and went straight to the locker room, skipping postgame media availability even though NFL policy requires players to be available to reporters after games, except those in concussion protocol.

“When I covered the team day in, day out and the guys you would just expect, I never had anybody in that sense refuse to talk to the media,” Boal stated in his critique

With an exclusive three-year podcast deal worth over $100 million with Amazon’s Wondery, Boal claims that Kelce has no reason to overlook the media in Kansas City.

“Kelce, I am sorry, I know you have your New Heights podcast, I know it’s making you billions of dollars but don’t shun the local media.”

Xavier Worthy defended his teammate in the postgame press conference, arguing that players shouldn’t be expected to talk after brutal losses when emotions run high. But Boal’s criticism cuts deeper. It’s not about excusing a bad performance, it’s about respecting the market and media who’ve covered the Chiefs for decades

Boal’s frustration stems from a clear contrast. During his 36-year career covering Kansas City sports, 28 years at WDAF-TV and the remainder at KSHB-TV, he consistently found star athletes willing to face scrutiny after losses.

Legendary Royals players like George Brett showed up. Chiefs greats from the 1990s owned their performances. Even losing teams had players stepping to the microphone.

Kelce did the same following the LA Chargers’ loss as well. But this time, he had a much more personal reason for nat talking to the media.

The real reason why Travis Kelce refused to talk to the media after the LA Chargers game

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the LA Chargers in the Week 15 game. This loss also eliminated the Chiefs from the playoffs. But this time Kelce avoided the media for personal reasons.

Earlier this week, the Chiefs’ TE revealed the reason behind snubbing the media on Week 15. He left right after the game to go see Patrick Mahomes who had just had an MRI following the ACL injury he suffered during the same game that has sidelined him for the rest of the season.

“That’s my brother, I know everything he’s going through and all that. I just (want to) keep it personal. I talked to him afterward. It was before the MRI. That’s why I kinda chose not to speak with the media right after that game,” Kelce confirmed.

While the reason is genuine, do you think Kelce could be excused for snubbing the media?