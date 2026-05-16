Kansas City Police Tell International Fans ‘No’ to Marching to Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium During FIFA World Cup

While the Kansas City Chiefs get ready for the upcoming season, their home ground, Arrowhead, is getting ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With just over a month left for the tournament, Kansas City and Arrowhead are on the verge of experiencing one of the grandest marches in sporting history.

The Netherlands is one of the top nations and a favorite to win the World Cup. On June 25, it will face Tunisia at Arrowhead Stadium, also called Kansas City Stadium, for the tournament. The Dutch fans have a habit of marching to the stadium to show their support for their team. But the Kansas City Police Department is not on board with them.

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“We are ready for whatever comes our way,” said Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves on Tuesday. “But I will tell you, obviously, for safety reasons, not a good idea.”

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The Dutch fans will probably walk from the Fan Fest to Arrowhead. It is a nine-mile walk, and the easiest route is through I-70. The KCPD believes that walking such a long distance may not be the best idea. It will not only exhaust the fans but may also stir up traffic problems.

Imago August 28, 2025 Kansas City, MO. U.S. – Looking north as the lights shine on GEHA Field during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City MO..Nebraska won 20-17.Attendance: 72884. /Cal Media Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250828_zma_c04_306 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

The group, popularly known as the Orange Legion, saw over 100,000 people march during the 2024 UEFA Euro Tournament in Berlin, Germany. Even during the last World Cup in Qatar, thousands came together to be a part of the Orange Legion. But with so many people on the roads, it could lead to traffic jams.

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Although the KCPD is ready to tackle most situations, it is still issuing precautionary advice based on experience. On average, the march continues for about an hour. But considering the distance between the Fan Fest and Arrowhead, it would take up to three hours.

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Besides, this won’t be the U.S.A.’s first time experiencing this—remember the 1994 FIFA World Cup? The Netherlands will play its third group stage game in Kansas City. But before that, it will play in two other NFL stadiums.

Dallas and Texas will also experience the Orange Legion

The Netherlands will begin its World Cup journey against Japan at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, on June 14. Then it will travel to NRG Stadium in Houston on June 20, before arriving in Kansas City. So, the Orange Legion will follow the team’s official orange double-decker bus for at least three games.

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Currently, it is being speculated that at least 10,000 fans will march during the opener against Japan. It is just an estimate; several more thousands of fans could follow the Orange Bus.

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If the Netherlands’ qualification comes down to the third game, we could see over 10,000 spectators in Kansas City. Despite the KCPD’s warnings, Mayor Quinton Lucas is ready to welcome the epic march in Kansas City. Last week, the Orange Bus arrived in Dallas, Texas.

It is only a few weeks’ wait until KC witnesses the march. Also, it is not just the Netherlands; Argentina and England also have passionate fans who march to the stadium. Surprisingly, Argentina’s first game will be at Arrowhead. Only time will tell whether international fans leave an epic mark on the state’s history or cause problems as predicted by the KCPD.