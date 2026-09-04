Kansas City Reporter Believes Patrick Mahomes’ Offense Cannot Function Without Injured Chiefs Star

Patrick Mahomes has spent much of his Chiefs career finding ways to keep the offense moving despite changes around him. But heading into the 2026 season, one position could have a particularly big impact on how much time he gets to operate in the pocket. Josh Simmons was expected to return as Kansas City’s starting left tackle after an injury ended his rookie season early. Instead, Simmons has suffered another setback, with a back injury keeping him out since the final week of training camp and leaving his availability for the season opener against the Denver Broncos uncertain.

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This has already led to strong concerns about what the Chiefs’ offense could look like without him. Kansas City reporter Nate Taylor believes Simmons’ availability could be decisive, arguing that the Chiefs may not be able to function offensively if the young tackle misses a significant portion of the season.

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“They cannot function if Josh Simmons does not play…” Taylor said on 96.5 The Fan, before stressing just how important Simmons is to the offense. “If there is no Josh Simmons for the majority of the season, or if his body is compromised to ‘where he can’t play at his absolute potential, which, in my opinion, is All-Pro level, then nothing about this season matters on offense. And you quote me on it & put it out there because that’s how important he is to the offense.”

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Simmons has not played since the final week of training camp and also missed the preseason, leaving us without much recent evidence of where he stands physically. With Week 1 against the Denver Broncos approaching, Kansas City still does not know whether its starting left tackle will be ready in time. Andy Reid offered little clarity on Wednesday, explaining that the team is waiting for the irritation in Simmons’ back to settle down.

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“He had the back checked, and there’s a spot in there that flared up, and now you’ve got to sit here and wait until that thing comes down,” Reid said. “He’s been here working out and doing it, or doing the rehab stuff. So, we’ll just see where it goes.”

Simmons played 526 offensive snaps in his rookie season, finishing with a 75.4 pass-blocking grade that ranked 25th among 89 qualifying tackles. He allowed 18 total pressures, but his performance was enough for the Chiefs to view him as a key part of their offensive line heading into 2026.

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His role is important for Mahomes because the Chiefs need reliable protection on the quarterback’s blind side. Simmons’ absence would force Kansas City to turn to less experienced options at left tackle, making his availability a concern for an offense that cannot afford to give up easy pressure on its quarterback.

With Simmons sidelined, other offensive linemen are getting more opportunities to work with the team. Diego Pounds and Joshua Ezeudu are getting extra reps as they continue learning the Chiefs’ offense, while Kahlil Benson has also seen increased work with the starters.

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Those reps could prove valuable if Simmons is unable to return for Week 1. The extra work gives Kansas City more options along the offensive line while allowing the younger players to gain experience in the system before they may be called upon in a game. Reid was encouraged by how the group handled Simmons’ absence during practice.

“The other guys are doing a nice job in there,” Reid said. “So, you got to see the linemen that were in there, and so it was good to see our guys roll without Josh in there, but it was also good to see the new guys get a practice in, too.”

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Injuries have already interrupted Simmons’ development before, with his latest setback adding to a difficult start to his professional career. In 2024, while playing for Ohio State, he tore the patellar tendon in his left knee during the Buckeyes’ sixth game, ending his season after just six appearances.

Before the injury, however, Simmons had shown why he was considered one of the top tackle prospects in the 2025 draft class. He allowed just one quarterback hurry and no sacks or QB hits on 158 pass-blocking snaps for Ohio State in 2024. Those numbers, along with his film from the first six games, kept his draft stock high despite the season-ending injury.

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The Chiefs ultimately selected Simmons with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Kansas City believed he had the potential to develop into a long-term starter at left tackle, with general manager Brett Veach saying the knee injury was the main reason Simmons was still available at the end of the first round. Now, as the Chiefs work through his current injury, they are having to account for other absences across the roster as well.

Kansas City Chiefs have more injury concerns to deal with

Defensive tackle Chris Jones missed Wednesday’s practice because of a back issue, while Kingsley Suamataia left practice after falling ill. The two absences added to Kansas City’s list of players missing time, although neither situation appeared to cause the team much concern.

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Jones’ absence, in particular, looked more precautionary than serious. Andy Reid said the veteran defensive tackle’s back was bothering him, prompting the Chiefs to keep him out of practice, but added that he expected Jones to be fine soon. Suamataia’s illness also did not appear to be viewed as a significant concern.

The situation around Simmons remains more complicated. Unlike Jones and Suamataia, he has already missed multiple practices because of his back, and Reid said the team is still waiting for the problem to settle down. The coach did offer some reassurance about the players filling in, saying he has “a pretty good idea” of how the offensive line could look if Simmons cannot return in time.

For Kansas City, the next few practices should provide a clearer picture of how the offensive line will look when the regular season arrives. With roster roles now taking shape, the final stretch of preparation will reveal which players have done enough to earn those spots when Kansas City faces Denver.