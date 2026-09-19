Kansas City Reporter Calls Tyreek Hill’s Reunion With Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs “Inevitable”

Tyreek Hill’s Chiefs chapter was supposed to be buried the moment Kansas City shipped him to Miami in 2022. Four years later, that breakup suddenly does not look so permanent. Matt Verderame now believes a return to Arrowhead is gaining real traction, putting a Mahomes-Hill reunion back on the table.

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“@MattVerderame said yesterday on the @ArrowheadAddict podcast, “It almost feels inevitable that Tyreek Hill is going to be in Kansas City.” “It’s a generally accepted belief in the NFL that Tyreek is going to be in KC,” Price Carter posted on X.

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Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame recently joined Patrick Allen and Adam Best to break down why a Tyreek Hill reunion with the Chiefs is starting to feel increasingly likely, especially with Hill still unsigned heading into Week 2.

Hill’s last couple of years haven’t gone as expected. After putting up back-to-back seasons with more than 1,700 receiving yards for the Miami Dolphins, 2024 was a genuine step back.

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He caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns while quietly playing through a torn ligament in his wrist, all while Miami’s quarterback situation was a mess following Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion.

Then 2025 brought an even bigger blow. Hill actually looked like he was rounding back into form, on track for his second 100-yard game in four weeks, when a dislocated knee ended his season early.

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Miami eventually made the call to release him, leaving Hill available four years after Kansas City traded him away. And that 2022 breakup matters here. Hill wasn’t shipped out because his production had collapsed. Contract-extension talks became the sticking point, with Kansas City eventually dealing him to Miami for five draft picks while creating additional cap space in the process.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had originally suggested Hill could be ready for the regular-season opener. That timeline has since slipped. Doctors reportedly want him to hold off until October, and Rosenhaus confirmed as much on The Pat McAfee Show.

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“His doctors have recommended though that he postpone his comeback until perhaps sometime in October,” Rosenhaus said. “We’re playing it on the safe side. We’re not in a rush. We just want him to be completely healthy.”

That is also what makes the Kansas City talk different this time. The Chiefs are no longer deciding whether to hand a prime Hill a massive long-term extension. They would potentially be looking at a 32-year-old receiver coming off a major knee injury, which could make any reunion a far different financial commitment from the one Kansas City walked away from in 2022.

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Right now, Kansas City is the only team even loosely tied to him. ESPN’s Nate Taylor has reported the Chiefs are keeping tabs on his recovery, and Jeremy Fowler has reported that Hill remains fond of the Chiefs and that an in-season reunion could make sense, possibly as soon as October.

That said, nothing suggests a deal is actually being worked on behind the scenes, and Andy Reid hasn’t exactly lit a fire under the rumors either.

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Asked about it earlier this year, Reid kept things characteristically low-key.

“I don’t even know if Tyreek is healthy right now to do anything,” Reid said to the media in February. “So I’m sure he’s working hard on that part of it and trying to get that part all straightened out.” He followed that up with, “Listen, we talk about everything. Nothing is happening there, but we know that he’s out there and cranking away, trying to get himself back to where he can play, period.”

Still, the timing might matter more than the tone of those comments suggests, especially with Kansas City’s receiver room in the shape it’s in.

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Tyreek Hill could fix the Chiefs’ biggest problem

Kansas City has Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Cyrus Allen, and Tyquan Thornton atop its receiver corps, but that hasn’t been enough.

Rashee Rice hasn’t had it much easier when it comes to availability. He hasn’t come close to matching his 2023 breakout of 79 catches for 938 yards. A torn LCL in his right knee kept him to just four games in 2024, and a six-game suspension cut his 2025 down to eight, so he’s only played 12 games total across the last two seasons.

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Xavier Worthy hasn’t been the answer for the Chiefs’ WR room either. Drafted in 2024 as a speed threat who could help replace some of Hill’s explosiveness, he gave Kansas City early hope with 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. But 2025 was a clear step back, as Worthy finished with just 42 receptions for 532 yards and one touchdown across 14 games, missing three games.

So really, the Chiefs are looking at two options. Either Cyrus Allen turns into a breakout star as a rookie, which is asking a lot given how Kansas City has struggled to develop receivers, or Hill comes back into the picture.

At 32, he’s obviously not the player he once was. But it’s worth looking back at what he brought to Kansas City during his first stint. From 2016 to 2021, he put up more than 6,600 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns across six seasons, and was a massive part of what made that offense so difficult to defend. Even now, in this stage of his career, he could still be a smart, low-risk addition for the Chiefs.

For now, he’s still just a name worth watching from a distance, not someone to build expectations from.