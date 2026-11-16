Karma Strikes Lions Star, Hurt Mid-Celebration After Sacking Patriots QB

Aidan Hutchinson thought he knew what it felt like to be stuck on the sidelines. Two years ago, an attempt to sack Dak Prescott in Week 6 ended with a fracture that kept him out for 12 games. Ahead of the Lions’ game in Munich, Hutchinson said that injury had given him perspective. “I am always reminded every time I leave a game now like, I am healthy, whatever the results happen,” he told Sky Sports.

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Little did he know that within hours, that perspective would be put through a trial by fire, in a cruel twist of fate. The first six minutes he played against the New England Patriots could be his last this season.

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Just a few hours after Hutchinson hobbled off the field with a knee injury, NFL insiders reported that the defensive end was done for the season.

“Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson suffered a significant knee injury, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports. Imaging in Munich confirmed the injury to Hutchinson, whose right knee buckled as he celebrated a sack against the Patriots. He’s out for the season,” Tom Pelissero wrote on X.

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What makes the injury so excruciating for the defensive star is how easily it could have been avoided had he been a little more humble on the field.

A few minutes into the first quarter, the Patriots were deep in Detroit territory. On third-and-goal from the Detroit 13, Drake Maye took the snap, only for the pocket to collapse as Hutchinson beat the offensive line and appeared behind him. It didn’t take long for the defensive end to grab Maye by the shoulder for a sack. The play didn’t just take Maye down. It left the young quarterback with an ankle injury, on what some believed was a hip-drop tackle.

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Hutchinson didn’t think much of it. With fourth down looming, he believed he had kept the Patriots out of the end zone and leapt into the air. The landing, however, caused problems. His right leg twitched when replay cut to a shot of Hutchinson, and he went straight to ground. And that leap of celebration would bring a cost too heavy to bear.

Not long after, Hutchinson was seen leaving on crutches, and head coach Dan Campbell weighed in. But instead of offering clarity on the injury, Campbell’s response only raised more questions.

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“We’ll know more when we get back in the States. But anytime you lose a player of his caliber, the type of teammate that he is, he’s a captain of ours, that doesn’t make things easy. But I thought guys stepped up in his wake and showed up for us today and helped us out.”

Campbell didn’t address it, but there was a bitter irony to the moment. Hutchinson’s sack looked awfully close to an illegal hip-drop tackle. He grabbed Maye and took him to the ground while landing an inadvertent hit on the quarterback’s legs.

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FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira disagreed with that assessment during the broadcast. He explained that the tackle didn’t meet the criteria for a hip-drop, since Hutchinson had neither unweighted himself nor swiveled his body around Maye before bringing him down. The NFL’s Walt Anderson backed up Pereira’s explanation, and no penalty was called.

Still, with no flag on the play and Maye down with an injury, Hutchinson celebrated. That’s why, when that celebration ended up costing Hutchinson his season, it felt like karmic retribution.

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The defensive end was jumping in the air after a tackle that forced Maye out of the game. The Patriots confirmed that Maye would not return because of an ankle injury, and backup Tommy DeVito took over under center for the rest of the game, struggling to keep the team afloat in a 35-10 loss.

The celebration was a far cry from the defensive end who had just reflected on his previous injury, a fractured left tibia and fibula that forced him to sit out a big chunk of the 2024 season, and the perspective it had given him.

“Yeah, I feel like when you get something like that taken away from you, your ability to run, walk. I mean, one second you go from playing football at the highest level to then I can barely get up to get to the bathroom. It really humbles you, and it really makes you super grateful for the situation… To me, it offers a new perspective for sure.”

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And the 2024 injury isn’t his only setback. Hutchinson also broke his right ankle during his junior season at Michigan in 2020. That’s why another injury, right in the middle of a five-sack season, spells trouble for both Hutchinson and the Lions, even though the team walked away with a win. Hutchinson has been at the heart of a defense that has recorded 27 sacks, five of which belong to him.

Detroit will now await further medical evaluations to determine how long this latest setback will keep him out.