KaVontae Turpin Arrest: What Is the Charge Against Cowboys WR?

The Dallas Cowboys are weeks away from the onset of training camp. But as the team gears up in Oxnard for the preseason, there is some worrying news for Dak Prescott as he finds one of his weapons facing legal trouble. With a lot of promise on the roster’s newest additions, all signs pointed to a production season under first-time HC Brian Schottenheimer. But with their dual threat, KaVontae Turpin facing the authorities, what does it mean for the Cowboys?

Turpin isn’t just your everyday wide receiver. His specialty lies in being a return specialist. Remember the whopping 99-yard kick return he converted to a TD against the Commanders in week 12? Expectations were riding high for Turpin coming off a career-best season to produce some more explosive plays like that in his 4th stint in Dallas. But now, he faces an arrest and some question marks on his future.

As Dov Kleiman just dropped the news, KaVontae Turpin has been arrested. As Kleiman writes, “Cowboys WR Kavontae Turpin was arrested this morning by police on illegal mari—na and g*n charges. Turpin was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Mari—na and a Class A Misdemeanor Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.” As per reports, Turpin was in possession of “<2OZ” mari—na, as well as a firearm. Following the arrest, Turpin is notably in the Allen Jail. He now faces a $500 bond for the substance possession and another $1000 for the firearm he was carrying.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This isn’t the first time Turpin has faced legal issues. Back in his TCU days in 2019, Turpin reportedly pled guilty on two counts of battery charges on his girlfriend. As a result, he got cut from TCU’s program. He also ended up serving two years of “deferred adjudication probation” and also underwent an intervention program for domestic abuse. As for his newest brush with the law, the Cowboys are yet to share a statement on the incident. But we’re left wondering what it will mean for a Dallas candidate who was primed to break out this season.

KaVontae Turpin’s ’25 season in question?

After earning his 2nd Pro Bowl and first All-Pro last season, the expectations were high for Turpin heading into the new season. As Dan Rogers had noted recently, “Why Turpin? Because he just signed a three-year extension this offseason, meaning he’s sticking around through 2027. You could also make a case for last year’s sixth-round pick, Ryan Flournoy, as he also has three years left on his deal. Turpin is still the better choice because he’s also an All-Pro returner.” Turpin notably signed a three–year $13.5 million deal, securing his future in Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That contract came for a reason, and a whole lot of expectations, too. Turpin wasn’t just a standout because of that 99-yard return TD against the Commanders. Throughout last season, he posted career best numbers in Dallas both on the receiving and returning front. As a receiver, he posted 31 receptions, 420 yards and two TDs. As a returner, he logged 27 kick returns, running for 904 yards and, of course, that one iconic TD. This season, he was all set to have a greater offensive role, with insiders noting his minicamp performance recently. “Turpin remains an option out of the backfield under Brian Schottenheimer. – He saw multiple snaps at RB today and took a carry outside left.”

The Cowboys have already released their training camp dates. But as per reports, Kavontae Turpin is still in jail. We now have to wait for further updates regarding his arrest and its consequences. How the franchise reacts to their dual-threat’s legal troubles also remains to be seen. For the Cowboys, this saga seems to have only just begun.