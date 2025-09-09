Kay Adams Responds in 3 Words After Fans Reject YouTube Pairing Her With Cam Newton

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at Sao Paulo, Brazil, marked the first NFL game to be streamed for free on YouTube. The excitement was palpable among the fans, as this match had garnered 16.2 million views. To boost publicity, YouTube has recruited a string of media stars, especially for the pregame shows. The video platform pulled together the high-profile lineup to generate excitement for its historic streaming venture into live NFL coverage. But it looks like the fans are not happy about a specific pairing on the pregame show.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

YouTube assembled an all-star media team for its groundbreaking NFL broadcast. Kay Adams anchored the pregame coverage alongside former NFL stars Cam Newton, Derek Carr, Brandon Marshall, and Tyrann Mathieu. When the NFL’s very own Kay Adams was paired with the former QB Cam Newton, fans inundated the comment section with disappointment. Although it looked like the viewers were ok with Kay Adams, it was Cam Newton who was in the spotlight. Many fans were not happy with his attire, while others criticized him for promoting himself over the game due to his bold look. Amidst the criticism, Kay Adams came up with a humble 3 word reply: “Thanks for watching”. She showcased her poise and professionalism. A veteran in broadcasting doesn’t need to prove her work ethic.

Kay Adams has developed a pattern of brief, polite responses to fan interactions online. In January, she simply replied “Sir” to an inappropriate comment from an X user. When another fan questioned her casual attire during a live X appearance, she humbly responded, “Because I just rolled out of bed, and tossed it on.” Adams appears comfortable handling fan reactions with concise, measured responses that defuse situations without escalating.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Adams spent six years anchoring NFL Network’s ‘Good Morning Football’ before moving to FanDuel for her own show, ‘Up and Adams.’ Netflix also tapped her to host their Christmas Day games last year, establishing her as a versatile sports media personality across multiple platforms. But it was her pairing on the pregame show that fans didn’t like. Especially what Cam Newton brought on to the show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The backlash was centered on Cam Newton’s attire

Although Kay Adams is known for his broadcasting abilities and surprising verdicts, it was Cam’s attire that drew attention. Viewers heavily criticized Cam Newton’s appearance on the broadcast, aiming at his flashy outfit choice during the pregame coverage. He was wearing a rugged fedora hat paired with a khaki shirt. It resembled an Indiana Jones-like outfit. What Adams was wearing was also described as pulp-adventure costume by fans, while others called it a wild ‘Johnny Depp’-like outfit.

Cam’s attire has made it to the headlines in the past as well. While talking about Cam’s attire on Speak for Yourself, Michael Vick, the head coach of Norfolk State Spartans, said, “This isn’t a fashion show. This is football”. His floral romper look at Coachella in 2017 also went viral. He also made it to the headlines with a 2025 BET Awards in his sleeveless floral vest, green scarf, and no shirt outfit. When explaining his outfit choices, Cam has earlier said “ Everybody can’t do it and that’s what I pride myself on being able to do.I was comfortable, I was able to have fun and I enjoyed myself”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Viewers heavily criticized Newton’s performance. Fans expressed frustration with the broadcast quality, with one viewer saying they couldn’t stand Newton and calling the coverage brutal. The same fan praised Kay Adams for trying to salvage the situation and expressed appreciation for Mathieu, while dismissing Carr as ineffective both as a quarterback and announcer. The feedback highlighted mixed reactions – positive responses to Adams and Mathieu, but harsh criticism of Newton and Carr’s broadcast debut.

The show where Cam carried the bold outfit was a 24-minute pre-game segment. It was joined by Chargers’ safety Derwin James and wide receiver Keenan Allen. The game even featured Mr.Beast, and later Donald De La Haye, also known as Deestroying, joined the show. But despite the star-studded show, fans were quick to reject the pairing, to which Adams replied humbly.