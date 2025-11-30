Kay Adams Sends Strong Rebuttal After NBC Broadcaster’s Week 13 Outfit Draws Attention

Essentials Inside The Story Kay Adams fires back at critics over game-day coat

Veteran broadcaster documents Bengals-Ravens sideline experience on Instagram

Adams backs Bengals as Burrow leads dominant Week 13 win

Renowned NFL broadcaster Kay Adams turned quite a few heads with her game-day wardrobe from the Week 13 clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. She showed up wearing a patchwork faux fur coat from ZARA’s limited-edition women’s collection. Not everybody was showering praises for her fit, but she shut the negativity down quickly.

When Adams posted a pre-game picture from the sideline featuring the coat, many dropped their comments making fun of the fit. When someone said, “What are you wearing lol,” it stuck.

The NBC broadcaster fired back with a sharp retort in a repost: “more than you.”

If you’re curious about the outfit, Adams also put up a story on her Instagram featuring her visit to Zara. There she contemplated buying the coat and even posed a question to her followers:

“At Zara. Do I wear this tonight?” Well, she did.

Later, she also put up a reel wearing the coat, fully decked up and ready to go.

“I’m wearing my Zara coat,” she said in the reel. “I bought the coat, I’m wearing it. Get over it. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.”

But silencing the critique wasn’t the only thing Kay Adams did during her day on the sidelines. She came in clearly supporting a team, spent a lot of time with them, and watched them win as well.

Kay Adams’ Week 13 adventure

Kay Adams had a gala day, to say the least. She posted a steady stream of Instagram stories to give her followers a peek at her NBC broadcasting gig. One picture features her engaged in a deep discussion with Chad Johnson, “arguing over who gets to talk to Joe Burrow first.” Another picture featured fellow NBC sportscaster Melissa Stark posing side by side. But the biggest glow-up was perhaps the game itself.

Adams came in supporting the Bengals and saw Joe Burrow carve up Baltimore’s secondary for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Even before the game, Adams had noticed a different energy around the team.

“The best!” she dropped her verdict on X. “Whole team felt both loose & locked-in pre-game if that makes sense. Turner and the DEF, especially. I think that’s Joe.”

She also dropped a sneak peek into the post-game Turkey on the field featuring the team.

“Winner winner lil pepper for dinner,” she wrote, as Joe Burrow picked up a pepper from the spread while the whole squad gathered around chatting excitedly.

From sideline moments to sharp digs back at critics, Kay Adams does it all with infallible style. The next time she hits the sidelines, we can surely expect more lighthearted moments and maybe even more amazing fit checks in the process.