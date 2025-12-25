Kay Adams Teases “Unhinged” Project With $41B Giant on Christmas Day

Essentials Inside The Story Kay Adams has major plans for the upcoming NFL Christmas games.

FanDuel is one of the giants in the sports sector.

The Cowboys to kickoff Christmas Triple Header.

Just when it seemed like the NFL Christmas schedule was all set, Kay Adams dropped a major tease about a project with the $41B giant, FanDuel. And no, it’s not an ordinary one, as she herself called it “unhinged.”

Just before Christmas, American sportscaster Kay Adams shared an Instagram story. Speaking from Washington, she dropped hints about her upcoming project.

“I’m cooking up something absolutely unhinged on FanDuel Sportsbook for the Christmas games, both of them tomorrow,” she said. “Stay tuned for that. Go play pass the leg with my FanDuel fam…”

Adams didn’t dive into details, but her message left everyone curious, especially bettors and fans of her creative segments. For those who don’t know, FanDuel is one of the biggest companies in the sports betting scene, with over 12 million registered users. The company is owned by Flutter Entertainment and boasts a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, per Investopedia.

Established in 2009, the company operates in multiple states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and West Virginia. Currently, Adams’ primary collaboration with FanDuel remains Up & Adams, which launched in September 2022. Besides her big reveal, the TV personality shared another exciting update about Christmas Day NFL coverage. Turns out, Kay is joining forces with Netflix to cover football action on December 25.

It will start with the Washington Commanders taking on the Dallas Cowboys. Further, she teased potential runs with Jerry Jones while joking about tracking him down for an interview. She confirmed a packed guest list that includes Michael Irvin, Devin McCourty, comedian Burt Kreischer, and Commanders running back Austin Ekeler.

“There are so many surprises I learned about today, so I can’t wait for you guys to watch,” she added. “So please, please, please hang out with me tomorrow, Christmas Day, kicking it off for Netflix at 11 a.m. Eastern.”

As Kay Adams gears up for special coverage, the NFL has lined up three big games for fans to enjoy on the big day.

NFL brings back Christmas triple-header in 2025

The NFL has decided to spread holiday cheer by giving fans more football. Just weeks after delivering three matchups on Thanksgiving, the league is back to turn the biggest holiday into another day full of sports. This marks the third time in the last four years that Christmas has had three contests. It was only last season when the league broke the trend by delivering a doubleheader.

Here’s a look at the three showdowns in question. The NFL brings you Cowboys vs. Commanders, Lions vs. Vikings, and Broncos vs. Chiefs. The day kicks off with the Cowboys and the Commanders, two rivals that are already out of the playoff race. With nothing to lose, their focus shifts to playing for pride and draft position. Coming up next is the showdown between the Lions and the Vikings. The Lions will fight the Vikings to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The same can’t be said about their opponents, who are already out. Meanwhile, the ultimate adventure will feature the Broncos, who are looking forward to securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed by beating the Chiefs, whose season is over. And with that, the NFL once again proves football is the ultimate holiday tradition.