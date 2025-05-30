Kayla Nicole ‘Fighting for Her Life’ as Travis Kelce’s Ex Embarks on Difficult ‘Mission’

“Life handed me lemons and I made a lemon martini out of it.” That’s exactly what Kayla Nicole does when life throws curveballs. Fashion influencer, fitness guru, and, of course, popular podcaster, she does it all in stride. And for everything, she brings an energy like she’s spilling the deepest secrets of her workout routines. But recently, life’s handed her a whole basket full of lemons as challenges. And the way through it feels like the hardest workout she has ever done.

Kayla Nicole fights a lot of battles every day. But the most difficult battle isn’t being called Travis Kelce’s ex. She’s already done with that. It’s the battle of fitness that has a grip on Nicole right now. Her Tribe Therepē brand has the mission of “Redefining fitness from the inside out.” And for Nicole, it’s not just about staying healthy, it’s a lifestyle and a mantra she lives by. She had even said at one point, “The gym became my safe space, like my therapy. It was two hours, an hour a day, where I could literally just zone out and commit time to myself – I got addicted to the results, to how it made me feel, and the endorphins too.” Now, she has taken that commitment to a whole new and personal level.

The fitness icon shared her latest gym battles in a series of IG stories recently. It’s leg day for Kayla Nicole as she’s all in getting back in perfect shape. But the grind is doing more than working up a sweat. Nicole’s fitness trainer, Gerald Washington, shared some peeks of Nicole’s workout routine. And working out on a cable deadlift, one of the clips shows her in incredible pain. Washington added the caption, “Clearly this targeted exactly where I wanted it to 😬” as Nicole winces in pain, massaging her glutes. Nicole added her own words to the story, “In here fighting for my life 🙄” It is a painful journey for Nicole, but she has a clear mission on her mind.

The mission? As Gerald Washington writes in another clip, “Mission grow the glutes/shrink the waist has commenced 🫡” Firming and growing the glutes is mission 1. Mission 2 is shrinking the waist, and Kayla Nicole is drawing her full queen energy as she works on completing the two missions. And she is also sharing her intense workout session as a way to inspire others. Putting in maximum effort is classic Nicole. And this workout hits even harder given her recent take on people who are trying to skate by the sweats, taking shortcuts.

Kayla Nicole’s bold take on fitness

Kayle Nicole has never shied away from being absolutely candid on everything. And it is what she brings in her Pre-game Podcast as well. So, when her trainer came in for one episode recently, of course, they discussed fitness. Most importantly, they talked about a recurring trend in the fitness industry that has become a big red flag for Kayla. The caption of the IG reel she shared tackled it perfectly, “BBL culture is reshaping bodies – but also reshaping expectations… Should trainers/influencers have to disclose their surgery/weight loss meds if attempting to promote their fitness journey?”

Kayla Nicole asked Gerald Washington, “Having a BBL (Brazilian Bu-t Lifts) and selling training programmes is okay, truth of trash?” Gerald’s response? An honest take. “Having a BBL is not wrong, one. If you choose to do that, her, if it makes you happy, have at it. – If you’re promoting this bu-t came from squats and this bu-t came from hard work… and you actually got a BBL… Then no, that’s not okay. It’s being deceitful.” As Washington believes, it’s okay to go for BBL or similar procedures, but you cannot do that and say the results came from your own hard work. Even Nicole agreed and added that this is a legitimate concern in the fitness industry.

Kayla Nicole’s own intense training routine is a clear stance that she doesn’t like taking shortcuts. High-energy workouts are the only way to go all-in with fitness. And this is not just talk, she’s backing it up with legit action. As says, “This is how you train smart, not just hard. – If you’re not hip thrusting, what are you even doing?”