Kayla Nicole Raises Mental Health Concerns After Sending Strong Message to Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

As September rolls in, Kayla Nicole is beset on reinvent herself. Once again caught in the storm of public scrutiny after Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift, Kayla is making attempts to choose strength over bitterness. And, she is channelising this strength through intense workouts and social media reflections. Even her brand, Tribe Therepe, blends fitness with mental health advocacy, while her podcast, The Pre-Game, allows her to dwell on honest conversations about growth and healing. But, despite the courage, there are tender moments of vulnerability. And, Kayla is brave enough to break it to her fans.

Kayla Nicole recently took to X with a lighthearted yet telling post that read, “My brain: wow I’m craving a virgin dirty martini. Also My Brain: So, you want a glass of olive juice………ARE WE OK!?” And, the tweet quickly resonated with many, as she never shies away from giving a view into the complex mental health journey she has been navigating. Known for her openness, she has shown the unfiltered reality behind her public image. This came to light after her highly publicized breakup with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Kayla has bravely admitted to struggling with anxiety, depression, sleep issues, and digestive issues. Feeling an overwhelming sense of misery, it was something that physical fitness alone couldn’t fix. “I genuinely say this and mean this — I don’t like who I am when I don’t work out… I’m naturally an anxious person,” she confessed in an interview with People Magazine. She even spoke up about how her reliance on melatonin spiraled into abuse, and days became a fight just to get out of bed. It wasn’t until she began therapy that Kayla experienced a turning point. “It’s one thing to be physically fit, but it’s another thing to be mentally fit,” she said, as she realised that mental health deserved the same attention and discipline as the body.

And today, Kayla has transformed her struggles into a source of strength and purpose, making an inspiration for her fans. Through her fitness brand, Tribe Therepe, she has stepped up to emphasize “feel-good fitness.” Her brand aims to offer mental health resources for those who cannot afford therapy, as she has created an inclusive space where wellness is more than a workout. Not just this, her podcast, The Pre-Game, launched in April 2025, where she continues to spark conversations about sports and mental health to fuel personal growth.

Now, amid the media frenzy following Travis Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift, Kayla has chosen to shift the narrative. She knows that it is easy to spiral into the loop of mental health, and her X post bespeaks it. Hence, while trying to dwell on her personal journey, celebrating family milestones, like her younger sister Layla’s transfer to Langston University for college basketball, she has now distanced herself from Swift and Kelce by sending a strong message.

Kayla Nicole issues strong words shortly after Travis Kelce’s proposal

Kayla Nicole swiftly put all her haters to rest a few days following Travis Kelce’s romantic floral garden proposal. The sports journalist posted a video of her intense glute and leg workout with a message, “The goal? A back that says stop f–king playing with me.” Translation? A subtle dig at all Kelce and Swift followers to stop coming her way with any comments or assumptions after the news of their engagement broke out. She is consciously avoiding any emotional strain and public drama that becomes a byproduct of the association. Since Travis Kelce’s engagement to Swift became headline news, Kayla has faced relentless scrutiny.

Owing to this, on the latest episode of her podcast The Pre-Game, Kayla addressed the backlash directly, sharing, “For me, I don’t fear necessarily being canceled because I don’t think people hold that power.” Moreover, she took to add with quiet confidence, stating, “God has a plan for me, and haters can’t change the trajectory of my life.” So, she has made it clear that she intends to reclaim the narrative in her story.

Rather than playing into drama, Kayla is here to move towards empowerment and personal growth. She even shared a clip quoting Tracee Ellis Ross about joy being something earned and practiced. Adding to this, in a candid moment, Kayla shared, “I really like [Taylor Swift]. I think she’s very talented,” dispelling any rumors of bitterness between the two. And showing the world how she has moved on, and maybe it’s time for her haters to stop acting like kids.