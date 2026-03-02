KC Concepcion’s Dad Publicly Shows Powerful Support After Texas A&M Prospect Trolled for Speech Impediment

December 20, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M Aggie wide receiver 7 KC Concepcion catch and run down for seven yards. College Station USA – ZUMAl187 20251220_zsp_l187_155 Copyright: xJamesxLeyvax

December 20, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M Aggie wide receiver 7 KC Concepcion catch and run down for seven yards. College Station USA – ZUMAl187 20251220_zsp_l187_155 Copyright: xJamesxLeyvax

Essentials Inside The Story KC Concepcion faces online backlash after Combine spotlight on speech impediment

Father publicly defends player as criticism tries to overshadows draft momentum

Concepcion speaks out, positioning himself as role model for others

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion’s quick feet stand out on the gridiron, but his struggles with a speech impediment have unfortunately made him a target of online criticism. As his recent NFL Combine clip drew insensitive reactions, the 21-year-old’s father has come forward publicly to stand by him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Proud of you son,” wrote Kevin Concepcion Sr on his Instagram story. “Because when moments always got tough, you never ran from insecurities, you stood for many of us who would run from those pressures, so you made some young people’s dream come true this weekend! You gave them a voice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added an inspiring caption to his Instagram story and attached a newspaper article reporting on the incident. In his previous story, he also expressed similar admiration for his son, applauding his confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The receiver has been dealing with stuttering since his childhood. However, it got an unwanted spotlight when he stepped up at the big stage during the week of the NFL Combine.

The rising college star gave media interviews, where he was visibly stuttering, inviting criticism while overlooking his career achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT

KC has spent three seasons in his collegiate career, beginning his career with NC State before moving to Texas A&M last season. In his freshman season (2023), the WR created an excellent initial impression with 839 receiving yards.

Although he had a quiet second season, he regained his form in his last collegiate season, registering a career-best 919 receiving yards and 15.1 receiving yards per game. Given his recent record, he is expected to be a top pick in the upcoming draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

While his father has demonstrated strong support amid the criticism, KC Concepcion has also recently stepped forward to speak against it with an empowering message.

KC Concepcion breaks the silence with an empowering message amid online criticism

KC Concepcion recently took to Instagram to address the issue. He voiced his opinion through an Instagram story, which received overwhelming support from the football community, acknowledging him as a strong model for individuals facing similar struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wanna be a role model for those who may be scared to speak up,” shared KC. “Who may be afraid and not confident in yourself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B/R CFB (@br_cfb) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, it is not the first time he has opened up about the issue publicly. In September 2025, the receiver talked about his stutter and how public speaking was always challenging for him. However, he attended speech development classes that improved his speaking ability.

Numerous NFL players have encountered speech impediments throughout their football careers, yet managed to attain remarkable success on the field. The Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen has a childhood stuttering problem, while the Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube is another shining example.