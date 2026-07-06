“Keep Kissing”: Andy Reid Reveals Adam Sandler’s Wedding Advice to Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said “I do” Friday night at Madison Square Garden, in front of at least 1,000 guests. But it’s what happened during the ceremony that has fans talking now. The Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, fresh off attending the wedding, sat down with the media and let slip a small but touching detail about the advice Adam Sandler gave the newlyweds during the wedding ceremony.

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“Yeah, so I know this is out there publicly, but Adam Sandler conducted the service there, and he told them to keep kissing,” Reid said, according to Krysyan Edler of The Deseret News. “So, in its simplest form, that’s a good thing. Hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss, or your wife gives you a kiss. So, make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to do it, knock it out, and you won’t have problems.

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“So, in a simple, hysterical way, he was phenomenal. He’s crazy, but he did a great job in getting them married with a lot of humor, but that part there I thought was pretty good advice in its simplest form.”

Tammy Reid knows her husband practices what Sandler preached. “He does that,” she said, confirming Andy’s already on board with the advice.

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Taylor Swift’s rep confirmed Sandler’s role as the officiant when the wedding was announced, and it was one of the first details made public. The official statement described the actor as a “friend” of the couple, who has built a great bond with them over the years.

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Sandler’s daughters have attended Swift’s concerts many times, and she has a great relationship with their family. He said on the New Heights podcast that the pop star was “ridiculously nice” to his kids. Sandler also worked with Travis Kelce in Happy Gilmore 2, where the Chiefs tight end made a cameo as a waiter.

The wedding itself was a starry affair. Along with Sandler, Tom Brady, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, Dakota Johnson, Matthew Stafford, and many others attended the event. The last of the guests left the party during the early hours of July 4.

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift also skipped tradition in one notable way. There were no bridesmaids or groomsmen. The 14-time Grammy winner had her brother, Austin, standing in as her Man of Honor, while Travis’ best man was his brother, Jason Kelce.

For the wedding, the couple went all out on the details. They wore Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by Jonathan Anderson, along with custom-made Christian Louboutin shoes. Taylor’s jewelry was from Cartier.

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After Swift and Kelce were married, the screens outside Madison Square Garden broke the news to the fans waiting outside with a unique message: “JUST&T MARRIED!”