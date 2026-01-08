Kelly Stafford Shares Message on Matthew Stafford’s Failures Ahead of Rams-Panthers Rematch

Essentials Inside The Story Matthew Stafford had a lot of ups and downs this season.

Kelly Stafford made an appearance every game supporting her husband.

Stafford's strong performance in Week 18 earned him a prestigious award.

Failure is a stepping stone to success, and that is exactly what Kelly Stafford wants her daughter to learn from seeing Matthew Stafford’s struggles this season.

Kelly Stafford recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post reflecting on the season and her husband’s efforts.

“Year 17 regular season is complete. Never thought I would see the day I would go to every game and bring my daughters to 15 out of 17, but I’m so glad I did,” she wrote. She added, “Watching their dad fail, realizing it’s ok, and it’s how you respond to that failure that makes up who you are.”

Kelly also highlighted the lessons for their daughters, noting, “The passion for football it instilled in my daughters… is so fun to see, but also for them to start to understand how hard work and dedication pay off. We all needed that lesson.” Her carousel post featured game-day photos, moments on the field, and their daughters cheering for their father.

View this post on Instagram

Stafford’s season was far from smooth. Multiple turnovers, inconsistent execution, and broader offensive issues followed the Rams throughout the year. The uncertainty started even before the season began, when Stafford was dealing with an aggravated disc in his back. The injury kept him on a week-to-week timeline and forced the Rams to carefully manage his workload. Stafford also visited a specialist, underlining just how unclear his availability remained.

The 2022 season saw the Rams finish 5-12, with Stafford throwing for 2,087 yards before injuries took over. He dealt with a spinal cord contusion in his neck that caused numbness in his legs, an issue that likely ended his season early and raised serious concerns.

After moving from Detroit to Los Angeles, Stafford made an immediate impact, winning a Super Bowl and leading the team through ups and downs. Today, the Rams finished the 2025 season strong at 12-5, going 7-1 at home and 5-4 on the road, with Stafford posting 4,707 passing yards, 46 touchdowns, and a 109.2 passer rating this season.

Imago Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Carolina Panthers on January 10, 2026, at Bank of America Stadium. This will be the second time the two teams have gone head-to-head this season. This rematch brought back a lot of bad memories for Stafford. The Rams’ QB had thrown a lot of interceptions in the Week 13 game. The first time was back in Week 13, when the Panthers clinched a 3-point victory with a final score of 31-28. It is also noted that the Carolina Panthers lead the overall series with a 14-10 record.

While Stafford may not have had a great season, his Week 18 performance proved that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Matthew Stafford’s four-TD game earns NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The regular season ended with pressure, playoff stakes, and no room for mistakes. Matthew Stafford handled it all with ease. In Week 18, the Rams needed a strong finish, and their quarterback delivered when it mattered most, leading his team into the postseason with confidence.

Matthew Stafford was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after guiding the Los Angeles Rams to a 37-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. That win helped the Rams secure the fifth seed in the NFC and locked in a wild-card matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Trailing back to the Week 18 game, Stafford completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 259 yards and threw four touchdown passes. He connected twice with Colby Parkinson and also found Tyler Higbee and Puka Nacua in the end zone. The offense moved smoothly, and Stafford stayed in control from start to finish. This honor marks the fourth time Stafford has won NFC Offensive Player of the Week, but it is his first since Week 3 of the 2021 season. It also continues a solid year for the Rams, as Nacua earned the same award earlier in Weeks 4 and 14.

The Rams have had ups and downs late in the season, but this performance sends a clear message. If Matthew Stafford plays like this, Los Angeles has a real chance to make noise in the playoffs.