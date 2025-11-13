What Is Kene Nwangwu Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL RB’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Kene Nwangwu, the return specialist running back for the New York Jets, turned heads because of record-setting kickoff returns in his rookie year. Introduced to the NFL as a 4th round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, received Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2022, and had a 90+ yard kickoff return touchdown at the beginning of his career. Now, with such an impressive performance and mega contract deals, it’s obvious that fans are curious about his increasing net worth.

What is Kene Nwangwu’s Net Worth in 2025?

As per records from 2024, Kene Nwangwu’s net worth was approximately $5.1 million. Most of his net worth stems from his NFL contracts, which include signing bonuses, workout bonuses, guaranteed bonuses, and salaries.

This year, he is entering his 5th NFL season and has amassed an impressive net worth by signing deals with various teams. If Kene Nwangwu continues his impressive performance in the upcoming seasons, his net worth is expected to increase at an impressive rate.

Kene Nwangwu’s Contract Breakdown

In 2025, Nwangwu signed a 1 year, $1,440,000 deal with the New York Jets. As per his latest contract, Nwangwu is carrying a cap hit of $1,421,845 and a dead cap value of $560,080.

He began his NFL career by signing a 4-year, $4,232,800 deal with the Minnesota Vikings, which also included a signing bonus of $752,800. Then, in 2024, he was re-signed by the New York Jets in free agency. He signed a one-year, $1,055,000 deal with the Jets, with a cap hit of $1,243,200.

His cap hit in 2021 was $766,533, which increased to $1,013,200 in 2022 and then rose to $1,128,200 in 2023, before finally settling at $1,243,200 in 2024.

What is Kene Nwangwu’s Salary?

As per Nwangwu’s latest contract with the Jets, his guaranteed bonus is $550,000, and a workout bonus of $10,080. His annual average salary is $1,440,00 while his per-game active bonus is $2,352. His contract also includes a kickoff return incentive, which will give Nwangwu $500,000 for 2 return touchdowns.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Minnesota Vikings 2021 $578,333 $752,800 Minnesota Vikings 2022 $825,000 – Minnesota Vikings 2023 $940,000 – New York Jets 2024 $1,055,000 – New York Jets 2025 $300,000 $300,000

Kene Nwangwu’s Career Earnings

Nwangwu has played a total of 4 complete seasons, and his total career earnings are from the two teams he has been with- the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets. His total career earnings in the NFL are $5,116,279.

Nwangwu’s total career earnings from the Minnesota Vikings are $3,096,133, which includes a total base salary of $2,343,333 and a total signing bonus of $752,800. His career earnings from the New York Jets total $2,020,146, which includes a base salary of $1,670,067 and a signing bonus of $300,000.

The most he has earned in a year of his NFL career is the current year, in which he will receive a total of $1,450,080 in cash. And the least he earned in a year of his career was in 2024, when he earned a total of $570,066 in cash.

Kene Nwangwu’s Brand Deals And Endorsements

Kene Nwangwu has been in the NFL since 2021, but despite that, he’s had limited brand endorsements. Although the list of his brand endorsements doesn’t include big names and detailed deals, he has promoted a fashion brand through his social media handle.

On April 6, 2025, Nwangwu collaborated with Don Morphy, a men’s custom suit brand, and the fashion brand posted a video of him wearing Don Morphy’s suit. The video was captioned “The details…1st fitting with our groom — @NFL @nyjets star Kene Nwangwu — stepping out in custom Don Morphy”

Apart from this single brand endorsement, no information is available regarding Nwangwu’s business investments or the brands he owns. But that doesn’t mean his brand endorsement list will remain the same in the future, especially if he repeats his heroics of the beginning of his NFL career.

Kene Nwangwu’s net worth shows his growing success both on the field and in terms of his finances. With lucrative contracts and standout performances, he will continue to expand his financial and professional reach in the upcoming years.