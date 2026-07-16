Keon Coleman’s Year 3 With the Bills Is His Last Chance – Here’s How He Got Here

In the day and age of here-and-now football, it’s important to remember words of wisdom from Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells; it takes three years to determine whether a college player is NFL-caliber. One player hoping to prove this true is Keon Coleman, the much-maligned receiver for the Buffalo Bills, entering a very critical Year 3 in the league.

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Coleman had a solid, though unremarkable, college career, playing two seasons at Michigan State before transferring to Florida State for one year. He caught a career-best 58 receptions for 798 yards with the Spartans in 2022, and 11 TD catches the following year with the Seminoles. Coleman also spent time with the Michigan State basketball team as a freshman in 2021.

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He chose to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, which was crowded at the receiver position. Led by Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze, six receivers (out of total 7) carried first-round grades entering the draft, one fewer than the number eventually selected in the frame.

There were concerns about Coleman’s game in the scouting community in the lead-up to the draft. Though he was a physical player, the big wideout was very rough around the edges. Here’s my scouting report on Coleman from April of 2024:

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Positive: Tall, strong-bodied receiver whose game took off this season. Fluid, agile, and tracks the pass in the air, making the reception in stride on crossing patterns. Quick for a bigger receiver, adjusts to the errant throw, and uses his large frame to shield away defenders and protect the pass. Uses his hands to separate from opponents. Sturdy, takes a big hit and holds onto the ball. Comes back to the quarterback or consistently finds ways to come free and make himself an available target. Has a sturdy build. High-points the ball over defenders and makes some incredibly athletic receptions. Quickly turns upfield running after the catch and gives effort. Very effective blocking downfield.

Negative: Does not consistently come away with the difficult grab and drops a lot of contested passes. Lacks top-end speed and isn’t a vertical threat.

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Analysis: Coleman is a physically imposing receiver who plays big football and can be a game controller at the position. The question for teams will be: is Coleman just a contested-catch wideout or someone who can separate through routes? He’ll be a great target on third down and in the red zone, yet his style of play will not be a good fit for every team.

Imago October 6, 2024, Houston, Texas, U.S: Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman 0 prior to the start of the second half between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on October 6, 2024. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20241006_aap_w137_089 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Coleman was ranked 11th (receiver) on my board with a solid second-round grade. He was eventually selected by the Bills, a team that desperately needed receivers, with the 33rd pick of the draft after the team moved out of the first round. Then the disappointment began.

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As a rookie, Coleman caught just 29 passes for 556 yards and four TDs, missing three games with a wrist injury. Last season, his totals included 38 receptions for 404 yards and another four TDs. His play over the past two seasons has been inconsistent, and Coleman has dropped too many throws.

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Coleman has also missed games due to disciplinary problems and was a healthy scratch after missing team meetings. He was forced into the lineup during the playoffs only because Buffalo did not have enough healthy bodies at the receiver position.

This past offseason, Bills owner Terry Pegula caused a stir when he blamed head coach Sean McDermott, whom he had just fired, for selecting Coleman.

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“I’ll address the Keon situation,” Pegula said during a press conference explaining McDermott’s firing, “The coaching staff pushed to draft Keon.” Pegula went on to imply the coaching staff overrode general manager Brandon Beane and forced the selection of Coleman.

Rumors were rampant that the Bills would trade Coleman before last April’s draft or cut him outright. But who was going to trade for a receiver that dropped passes and had discipline problems? No one, that’s who.

In the end, the Bills chose to keep Coleman and give him another chance, despite trading for Chicago Bears wideout DJ Moore before the draft. Coleman will now battle for a roster spot when camp opens, as the depth chart seems set and the former second-round pick is no longer a starter. Bills receivers coach Stevie Johnson has praised Coleman’s approach this offseason, though it remains to be seen if this is the shape of things to come for the 33rd pick of the 2024 NFL draft, who has been a complete disappointment to date.