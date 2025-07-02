Kevin O’Connell Is Ready to Cut Receiver as JJ McCarthy Gets Clear Warning From Vikings – Report

As the training camp approaches fast, the Vikings are all in on producing an even better number than last season’s 14-3 record. That Wild Card loss against the Rams still brings up bitter memories for HC Kevin O’Connell. But as he noted at the minicamps recently, he’s locked in on the new season. “I talk to our team about intent, purpose, what we’re trying to get accomplished in this next meeting, this next practice, this week, this offseason program, this training camp and all the way through.” But as far as intent and purpose go, for one name on the roster, that translates to high pressure for one particular receiver.

For RB Ty Chandler, there’s a lot to prove this year. Back in the last offseason, Kevin O’Connell was impressed with his performance. “The way Ty finished the season was a real positive. Going Year 2 into Year 3 will be a huge opportunity for him to continue his growth.” But the ‘24 season told a different story. And for him entering the final year of his rookie deal, there may be writings on the wall if he doesn’t shine like the promise he was touted to be.

As Alec Lewis noted recently, Vikings running back Ty Chandler has shown promise this offseason. But he might draw the short straw this year if his numbers aren’t impressive. As Lewis writes, “Few need an inspiring training camp showing more than Chandler. He’s shown flashes, but this is the final season of his rookie contract. If he disappoints, Minnesota could move on.” While his returning yards have certainly improved from the ‘23 season, in terms of receiving and rushing, he has left a lot behind. His rushing average had notably dropped back to his rookie season number (3.3) from the high of 4.5 he put out in the ‘23.

For Chandler, depending on how training camp goes, and the season after that, this will be make-or-break. Entering his 4th NFL season, he’s still got big shoes to fill in the Vikings’ RB room. Since Dalvin Cook, that same level of explosive plays has been missing from the Vikings. Even Alex Mattison struggled to match up to Cook’s veteran standards. It’s up to Chandler now to show that he can fill that gap once and for all. But it’s not just Chandler that has a lot of expectations to match up to this year. Even QB JJ McCarthy has big shoes to fill this year.

Skol Nation’s expectations for JJ McCarthy

JJ McCarthy brought the promise of a star in the Vikings building last year. But that promise quickly got sidelined as McCarthy got a meniscus tear in the preseason opener. The QB1 role then fell to Sam Darnold. And after Darnold set the benchmark with his own career-best season of 4,319 yards and 35 TDs, the Vikings may not accept anything less. McCarthy has a whole season to master the offence in theory and to learn from Darnold. This year, the team’s all in with McCarthy, will he match up to those expectations?

As Alec Lewis sees it, McCarthy doesn’t have to be the perfect QB. He doesn’t have to take huge risks to fill Darnold’s shoes, but the promise of balling out is still there. As Lewis puts it, “The Vikings tossed him the keys to the Ferrari. The directive is simple: Take what’s there; no need to be a hero. Expecting McCarthy to be perfect would be foolish. Thinking he’ll thrive on intermediate routes and anticipatory throws is fair. Most everyone who has spent meaningful time around him raves about him. How he looks will be one of the biggest stories of the NFL season.” Back at the 2024 NFL Combine, McCarthy had notably run a 4.48 on the 40-yard dash and even a crisp 6.82 in the three-cone drill. Many believe if he’s given the chance to run, he could explode on the field.

Evan Silva had also made a bold prediction that with JJ McCarthy’s skills, and the overall roster strength this year, the Vikings could even win the Super Bowl this year. The team has been adding a lot of weapons in recent years to boost their strength. Ryan Kelly and Will Fries bring a lot of potential to the O-line along with the draft addition of Donovan Jackson. As for the offense, you can count on the stars – WR Justin Jefferson, WR Jordan Addison and TE TJ Hockenson. With all of these primed pieces clicking together, McCarthy might just deliver on Skol Nation’s dreams. McCarthy has already impressed in the OTAs. Once the training camp begins, we’ll know if the sparks are flying.