Kevin O’Connell Shares Honest Assessment of Asante Samuel Jr. Following Vikings Visit

Free agent Asante Samuel Jr. is cleared for football activities after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April. After playing just four games last season, he was sidelined due to what he described as a stinger in both shoulders. Now, after receiving clearance, he is going through his free-agent visits with different teams, including the Minnesota Vikings. So, let’s see what head coach Kevin O’Connell thinks about the corneback’s visit.

O’Connell admitted that Asante wants to get back to action, but also pointed out that an evaluation is being conducted at the Vikings to ensure the best possible result for the team.

“I have always liked Asante. I know he’s taking a lot of visits, O’Connell said. “The big thing for him specifically, just in regards to where he’s been at from a health standpoint, is that I think he wants to make sure that everybody totally understands where he’s at health-wise.” The Vikings HC further added, “I know he wants to play football. I know, just like any other personnel situation, our personnel guys are doing the best they can to always evaluate anything that would be a good move for the Minnesota Vikings and help us win. That’s what those guys do.”

There are a total of six teams Asante Samuel Jr. has on the list of his free-agent visits. He has already visited the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers and is scheduled to meet the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and Pittsburgh Steelers next. But among those six teams, the Vikings are the most desperate to improve their cornerback room.

The Vikings have just three interceptions this season and are tied for the third-fewest in the NFL. Their offseason plan to get the best out of Jeff Okudah has not worked out well either. As per Pro Football Focus, he ranks 187th out of the 189 CBs with a defensive grade of 32.4. And with Okudah sidelined because of an injury, Fabian Moreau replaced him. But if the Vikings aren’t going to improve their coverage, as they are currently in the 24th spot, they need a new addition, maybe in the form of Samuel Jr.

The main purpose of Samuel Jr.’s visit to the six teams is to undergo assessments by each team, as he hasn’t played for more than a year and has undergone major surgery. But the visits won’t be confined to just medical assessments. Every team Samuel Jr. visits will pitch to the cornerback to play for them for the remainder of the season.

Why will most teams be interested in Samuel Jr.? He has the potential and skill that NFL teams can benefit from. But at the same time, it will be interesting to see what the Vikings have to offer him.

Asante Samuel Jr.’s record vs what the Vikings can offer

The 26-year-old cornerback is eager to get back on the gridiron, and it makes complete sense, especially when we go through his record.

The second-round pick of the 2021 NFL draft has appeared in 50 games in the last four seasons. Just in his second season, Asante Samuel Jr. had a three-interception playoff game. He has a total of 176 tackles, six interceptions, 37 passes defended, and 1 fumble recovery in his NFL career.

Such impressive stats and quality skills, especially in zone coverage, are something the Vikings will be interested in as they need a CB3 right now. Currently, Fabian Moreau is at the CB3 position, as he joined the team to replace the injured Okudah, who suffered a concussion in the week 8 game against the Chargers.

Viking can offer Samuel Jr. a chance to play in Brian Flores’s cornerback-friendly scheme, thriving on talented defense, and let him play for a team that has finished among the top two in last the three years of NFLPA report cards.