Kevin O’Connell & Vikings Put JJ McCarthy Under Immense Pressure After Justin Jefferson’s Clear QB Demands

Back in April, JJ McCarthy was primed and ready for the heat. “I think the more pressure, the better; that’s something I thrive off,” McCarthy had said in a presser. “It’s a cliché, ‘pressure is a privilege,’ but that’s something that you sign up for when you play in the National Football League, especially at the quarterback position.” But as he faces the training camps this offseason, he’s gotten exactly what he bargained for. A whole lot of pressure with a side serving of sky-high expectations as the starter for the Minnesota Vikings. But is he ready for it?

When talking about JJ McCarthy, HC Kevin O’Connell had said, “My expectation is he’s going to have a great spring, and we’re going to feel really good about him going into training camp.” As the training camp came, nearly all of the roster showed up for the practice sessions. And they threw everything they had into polishing their QB. Technically, McCarthy still hasn’t shaken off his rookie status, despite spending one year with the team since the 2024 NFL draft. Right at the preseason opener, he injured his right knee. The result? Sitting on the injury reserve while Sam Darnold led the team through a 14-3 season. But Darnold isn’t here anymore, and the pressure’s on.

On ESPN’s Get Up, sportscaster Peter Schrager shared his thoughts. Talking about McCarthy while also comparing him to Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears QB), Schrager believed it was much harder for McCarthy. As Schrager put it, “I think there’s more pressure for J.J. McCarthy, the second-year quarterback in Minnesota. More pressure on him for success right away than there is on Caleb Williams, the former first overall pick in Chicago. We’re focusing so much on Caleb this offseason, and we’re just assuming that everything is fine in Minnesota.”

But is everything sorted with the Vikings? HC O’Connell and GM Kwesi have already “decided to put their faith in JJ McCarthy,” and Schrager believes “this team is going to be just as good as they were a year ago.” And McCarthy’s energy has certainly played a big part in that. Another bigger issue that may emerge is a bad start to the 2025 season. The media will go to how the same offense functioned under Darnold. Of course, it helps that Kevin O’Connell is known for working his magic with any QB he has on board.

As JJ McCarthy put it recently, “I’ve got to do everything I can to make sure I’m the best version of myself come game day. Just put out that body of work they’re going to see on a day-to-day basis. You know, show up. Be consistent, be dependable, be a true pro, and the rest will take care of itself.” And as for his team, that energy is catching on quickly. The HC and GM are all for it too. But for one particular player, things have taken a different route, much like the routes he takes catching passes. As far as veteran WR Justin Jefferson is concerned, he’s got some serious demands from the QB room.

Justin Jefferson’s QB goals

As far as the Vikings’ QB room is concerned, it’s not all up to JJ McCarthy. Behind the clear starter, there are three more names in the depth chart. Sam Howell (traded from the Seahawks), Brett Rypien (re-signed this year), and Max Brosmer (UDFA signed in April) bring up the rear. And as for WR Justin Jefferson, it doesn’t matter who’s under center. He has his mission, and he will see that it gets delivered. “I mean, it really doesn’t matter who’s throwing the ball. As soon as the ball gets close to my face, I’m going to try to catch it. It doesn’t matter how fast the ball is going, the spin of it, or if it’s coming from a lefty or a righty.”

As Justin Jefferson sees it, it’s up to the QBs to figure out how to best utilize their offense and Jefferson’s explosive skills. As Jefferson put it, “I feel like this is more for the quarterback to see the tempo of the routes, seeing how I run the routes, seeing the different moves that I add on to my routes. And I feel like working with that is more of a quarterback thing than a receiver thing.” So that’s another thing JJ McCarthy has to figure out before the season begins. To understand how the offensive pieces play and aim the perfect passes to increase conversions. But even with this clear view for the QB room, Jefferson is still breaking character and showing up for the OTAs. So the determination to win is clearly then in him as well, not just McCarthy.

Justin Jefferson had missed a majority of the OTAs last season as well. But this year, as per reports, Kevin O’Connell convinced him to show up and get in sync with the team. And with nearly the whole team showing up for the practice sessions, the Vikings are clearly gunning for a top spot harder than the other franchises. Will this drive result in a better season than the Vikings produced last year with Sam Darnold? Do you think JJ McCarthy is all set to fill those shoes?