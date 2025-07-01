Kevin Stefanki’s Player Tipped for Breakout Campaign as Shedeur Sanders Finds New Browns Mentor

The Cleveland Browns believe a breakout is on deck for their reshuffled receiver room. The fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jamari Thrash, had quite modest expectations in his rookie season. He finished with just 3 catches for 22 yards over 142 snaps. However, he didn’t fail to leave solid impressions with his undying will to prove himself, supplemented by flashes of potential during camp. Now, as Thrash enters the second season, he is making waves as a strong contender for the WR3 role. Key to the team’s 2025 offensive plans, head coach Kevin Stefanski is seeing right through it. Also, Shedeur Sanders has found his guide amidst the race of QB1. But more on that later.

Throwing light on the entire scenario, BrownsNation.com’s tweet on June 30 highlights the same. Posting it with the caption, or perhaps a rhetorical question, “Breakout season loading?” the emphasis here lies on Terry Pluto’s recent reflection on Thrash. The tweet emphatically quotes him, “The opportunity is there for Jamari Thrash. They believe he’s made major progress heading into his second pro year.” Reportedly, Thrash is now placed as Browns’ No. 3 receiver behind Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman after a standout offseason.

Even coach Kevin Stefanski took to weighing in on his potential. “He’s had a really strong spring,” Stefanski said. “He’s here all the time working on his body. Very intelligent player—he can line up in multiple positions, which I think is valuable. And he’s caught the ball well. The quarterbacks like how he gets open. He finds a way to get open against zone and man coverage.” Undoubtedly, Thrash is rallying up his skills while simultaneously taking advantage of a wide receiver room in flux.

With Elijah Moore gone, David Bell struggling, and Diontae Johnson on a non-guaranteed minimum deal after bouncing between four teams in 2024, Thrash is amping up to seize the opening. Given that he can play multiple receiver roles, his chances of locking down the WR3 spot seem plausible.

Meanwhile, he is also focused on building chemistry with all four Browns QBs, i.e., Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. He even caught a touchdown from Gabriel during minicamp, building up fans’ excitement ahead of training camp (which begins July 22) and preseason (August 8 vs. Panthers). And, as we consider the team’s future, it circles us back to injured QB Deshaun Watson, who has embraced a major mentorship role.

Shedeur Sanders finds new Browns mentor in Deshaun Watson

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for the 2025 season, it is full of pleasant surprises for the fans. The rookie QB Shedeur Sanders has now found help to navigate the NFL world from an unexpected source. And that is none other than injured veteran Deshaun Watson. Despite his sidelined status due to a second Achilles tear and criticism over his fully guaranteed $230 million deal, Watson has taken up the role.

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Watson has been “an awesome teammate” in meetings and drills. And, he has become the ultimate guiding voice during a four-way QB competition between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. Watson, she reports, has “taken Sanders under his wing,” helping him to adjust from Colorado’s offense to the pro game.

Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is reportedly “coming up the learning curve quickly,” as he takes leverage from Watson’s guidance and off-field mentorship. “He’s been a guy I’ve connected with… talking through concepts, how he sees things in the red area… just how you think of it,” Sanders told Heavy. It might be interesting to note that this connection may be both personal as well as professional.

After Watson’s 2024 injury, Deion Sanders had publicly defended him. And, it may be the gesture Watson is now repaying by mentoring Deion’s son. Though Sanders has faced early off-field scrutiny, including two speeding violations, he is showing true potential during the camp training. That’s a good sign for Kevin Stefanski. Moreover, alongside Dillon Gabriel, he represents the future upside of the Browns’ QB room.