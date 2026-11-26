Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. has been involved in a troubling case involving allegations that he harassed his ex-girlfriend, Chicago Sky star Rickea Jackson. Amid her hinting at new details about the incident, the Falcons head coach, Kevin Stefanski, has chimed in as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m aware,” Stefanski said of the new developments in a Wednesday press conference. “We’ve spoken to James. But we don’t have much more to add.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson recently reposted a video on TikTok that showed a dozen missed calls from a no-caller ID, as ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported. Jackson also added a caption on the video, writing, “Almost been a year btw.” She remarked in the comments of the repost that this is a situation she is “actively going through.”

“Also let’s thinkkk. Any person who brings this to a court’s attention, they will say ‘it’s not enough evidence to know it’s that particular person’ BUT obviously that person know what they know to know it’s that person….” she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pearce and Jackson were allegedly involved in an argument in an Uber after the former thought the latter was cheating on him. Per Jackson, Pearce had physically attacked her, while the Falcons DE claimed it was not a physical altercation.

Fan Ranker Live · 4,054 votes Which NFL fan base is the most loyal? The fans' top 3 1 Green Bay Packers Loyalty score 92 Upvote Downvote 2 Denver Broncos Loyalty score 88 Upvote Downvote 3 Chicago Bears Loyalty score 75 Upvote Downvote Fans are weighing in on this one See the full top 32 →

Things escalated when Pearce chased Jackson’s car and even hit her car with his Lamborghini before trying to escape the police. He crashed at an intersection, tried to evade the police on foot, and resisted arrest. In March, Jackson filed a petition for protection against Pearce, saying that she was “in fear of my life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pearce faced five felony charges, including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated stalking, fleeing and eluding police officers, and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. After reaching a deal with prosecutors, Pearce entered a pretrial intervention program.

Assistant state attorney and prosecutor of the case, Andres Perez, noted that Pearce was a first-time offender and had no history of violence, with the incidents being “borne out of a mental health crisis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson and Pearce both attended the University of Tennessee. Per The Athletic, Jackson was seen seated beside the defensive end in the 2025 draft when the Falcons drafted him. The two were reportedly together for three years.

However, Pearce is not allowed to contact Jackson in the agreement he signed. The new allegations may force open a renewed scrutiny into the DE’s conduct off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

James Pearce Jr. has been active for the Falcons roster amid controversy

Amid the pretrial intervention program, Pearce had to continue passing random drug tests and the NFL’s drug testing protocol. The league also suspended Pearce for eight games, and he made his return in the Week 9 Cincinnati Bengals game. He also played in the Chiefs game in Week 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Pearce had returned to the Falcons as early as June this year, when the team was still practising. At the time, the NFL had not announced its punishment on the DE. Stefanski said then that Pearce “understands what was expected of him,” and did not see his presence as an issue for the locker room.

However, what the team decides to do now with fresh allegations made by Jackson is left to be seen. Whether the league follows up on them is also a mystery.

The Falcons had a bye week and will now play against one of the stronger teams in the league, the Minnesota Vikings. Atlanta are 3-7 in the league and have minimal chances of making it to the playoffs. Pearce is expected to have game time on Sunday. He continues to be an important player for the team, having recorded 10.5 sacks last year.