Kevin Stefanski Has Already Decided a QB to Discard as Joe Flacco May Lose Browns Starting Job to Rookies: Report

It’s almost July, and somehow, the Cleveland Browns fans still don’t have a clue who their QB1 is going to be. You’d think bringing in Joe Flacco might’ve settled things down. Then they went ahead and drafted not just one, but two QBs, inviting the media glare that follows Shedeur Sanders. It’s just added more fuel to an already chaotic quarterback fire. Now? The Browns find themselves with four (fit and available) QBs, and Kevin Stefanski has a clear plan emerging behind the scenes.

Between Flacco’s experience, Kenny Pickett trying to prove he’s more than just a Pittsburgh Steelers castoff (despite a Super Bowl Ring with the Eagles), and rookie Dillon Gabriel looking to prove he’s the best fresh recruit, the Browns’ QB room feels more like a reality show than a depth chart. Who’s leading the race? No one knows. But one thing’s for sure: this battle’s just getting started—and the chaos is very, very real.

Daniel Jeremiah didn’t hold back when breaking down the Browns’ QB chaos. He laid it out pretty clearly: one vet safe, two rookies getting all the spotlight, and one guy—yes, the one with the 2024 ring—seeming like he’s on the outside looking in. From the way it sounds, his shot might be slipping fast.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jeremiah didn’t mince words: “I feel like Flacco probably has his spot reserved. And then it’s gonna be three for two. … Kenny has to be light years ahead of them to make the team.” In other words? Pickett’s not really in the picture right now. Browns fans are thinking back to 2023 when he stacked up 1.616 yards and 13 TDs in just five games, posting a QBR of 90.2. He followed it up in 2024 with 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns, and a QBR of 90.5 in just eight games with the Indianapolis Colts. That’s not just “solid for a veteran,” that’s “put the team on my back and get us to the playoffs” energy. He read defences like a paperback novel, delivered strikes like it was 2012 again, and most importantly, he brought calm to the chaos.

AD

So yeah, if you’re asking Browns fans right now who they trust most with the ball in a must-win game? A lot of them are still pointing at No. 15. Pickett, on the other hand? Yeah… not exactly lighting it up. He finished with just 291 yards, 2 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 75.7—well and truly sat behind Jalen Hurts in the Eagles‘ 2024 pecking order. And if you’re into the deep cuts, PFF had him ranked 46th out of 75 qualified QBs. That’s rookie-level production from a guy who’s not a rookie anymore. In a room this crowded, that kind of stat line doesn’t elevate your argument in Kevin Stefanski’s eyes.

Jeremiah didn’t hold back: “I would say you’re gonna have those two rookies and Joe Flacco. Kenny Pickett is gonna have to be Superman to make the roster.”And let’s be real—when a former first-rounder needs a cape just to stay in the conversation, that says a lot about where he stands.

But while Joe Flacco has his spot reserved (at least as of now), Daniel doesn’t think it’s going to stay that way—it won’t be long before things change for the Browns QB hierarchy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Flacco’s spot may be “reserved,” but for how long?

On paper, Joe Flacco looks like the safe bet for now. He’s the veteran, the cool-headed gunslinger who swooped in back in 2023 and basically dragged the Browns into the playoffs. But if you’re thinking he’s locked in for Week One, pump the brakes. Daniel Jeremiah made it pretty clear: Flacco might be more of a “break glass in case of emergency” guy than the actual plan. “I think Flacco is ‘just in case’ if they don’t feel like they can be competent. I think the Week One starter is going to be one of the rookies,” Jeremiah added. Translation? Kevin Stefanski wants a rookie to take that job. They’re not chasing experience—they’re thinking long term.

That’s a bold take, but it kind of tracks. The Browns aren’t building for the past; they’re looking ahead. Flacco might be the safety net, but this team wants to see if Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel can take the reins now, not later. They’re rolling the dice on upside, mobility, and energy—because let’s be real, Cleveland’s ready for a future face of the franchise, not just a placeholder.

When it comes to pure ability right now? Joe Flacco might still be the top dog in Cleveland’s QB room. He’s clearly a step ahead of Kenny Pickett—who’s struggled to find any real footing—and as exciting as the rookie potential is, none of them bring what Flacco does: that calm, commanding vet presence under center.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the ability is not the only reason to prioritise the rookies—it’s the future. The Browns have to know if they hit the jackpot with this year’s draft. And if they didn’t? They’ll have to strategise for next year. “Next year, this time, they have to know what they have in those two rookies. They have to get one more of them. That’s why you don’t waste time. It’s not ‘okay, let’s let Flacco and these guys get comfortable, then we can see who wins it between the two and we can insert them in week 8 or week 10.’ Uh uh, you have to evaluate these two kids right now, so before the next draft, you have some clarity of what you have on campus,” Daniel added to his argument.

And he’s right. Not having a clear idea of what the Browns have in their bucket with the rookies can make things complicated in next year’s draft. They don’t want that. So with all the experience and ‘vet energy’, Flacco still might end up losing his starting spot to either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel. All this without even a mention of Deshaun Watson, who might just be fit again while the season is still on.