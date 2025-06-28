Kevin Stefanski Never Gave Shedeur Sanders a Chance as HC Already Decided QB Depth Chart, Says Browns Insider

The secret is out: The Browns had a favorite all along. More like the water is wet, and the sky is blue. Shedeur Sanders never had a genuine chance in Cleveland. And it took a former NFL receiver who wasn’t an analyst, insider, or beat writer to say what everyone is discussing. T. J. Houshmandzadeh on Nightcap with Darren Waller, the former wideout turned part-time QB depth chart psychic, said the quiet part out loud. “I was told by somebody that’s in the building, that ain’t a player, it’s really coming down to Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel.” Not Shedeur. Not Joe Flacco. No, ‘we’ll see.’ Only Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. All the others? Ghosted.

Meanwhile, Sanders? Completed 77.4% of passes, threw dimes in minicamp, and spent time with Flacco. But none of it helped. Critics are also raising the alarm for Sanders. Mark Schleret said, “Nothing is guaranteed for you. At some point, you got to understand.” Because draft position speaks louder than numbers under Kevin Stefanski’s brand. And he left puzzle clues while selecting the QBs that are finally being noticed.

On The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Jay Crawford and Garrett Bush went beyond discussing the quarterback room. They read the Browns’ internal memo out loud. “The first guy they brought in was Kenny Pickett. And then they backfilled with Joe Flacco. When they were in the draft and they had a chance to bring in a quarterback, the first guy they went with was Dillon Gabriel. And they backfilled with Shedeur Sanders,” said Crawford. “The Browns have already told us who amongst the four they liked the most.” And they didn’t stop there. Bush took a sarcastic jab at Houshmandzadeh’s intel. He joked that the former wide receiver got his information from a “security guard,” keeping the tone light-hearted. But the message? Not so much.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp May 9, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 walks off the field after rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250509_kab_bk4_036

As soon as the Browns picked up the phone during free agency, they made the decision to contact Pickett before Flacco. And then snag Gabriel before Sanders. It wasn’t a random act. That was a depth chart dressed up like offseason activity. Crawford put it plainly, “I want to preface that Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel would be higher on their mental draft chart because these are the guys they chose to bring in over the other two guys on the flow chart.” Camp reps may settle the fine print, but the coaches already cast the lead roles before the trailer even dropped.

And as if we needed someone else to confirm. Browns wideout Diontae Johnson went on Sports and Suits and casually dropped this message. “I think they are going to roll with Kenny for right now.” No, ‘the team will decide,’ or ‘I can’t say anything at this point.’ Just clear – Kenny. And with Joe Flacco as the emergency vet and Dillon Gabriel as the rookie pet project, Shedeur Sanders doesn’t look like a real Week 1 option. But while Shedeur was trying to solve the Browns’ quarterback riddle with no clues, the front office was busy making roster cuts with surgical precision.

The Browns send a loud message with a surprise roster cut

The player who got cut off. Ogbo Okoronkwo. It’s the same guy Cleveland signed to a three-year, $19 million contract last year. The same guy who was meant to be Myles Garrett’s partner in QB crime. The guy who left with exactly zero guaranteed dollars left in 2025. Ogbo battled a pectoral injury in 2023, posted just 7.5 sacks in 30 games, and didn’t fit into what Kevin Stefanski’s long-view depth model. So the Browns swiftly and cleanly chopped him. He handled it like a pro: “Love to the Land,” Ogbo posted on X. No drama. Just vibes.

The Browns replaced Ogbo with Andre Szmyt, a familiar face. You might remember him from Syracuse. Or from winning the Lou Groza Award. Or maybe from absolutely cooking in the UFL, going 14-of-15 with the St. Louis Battlehawks. He poses a serious threat. Szmyt’s explosive 61.5-yard kickoffs and all-time Syracuse scoring record are making a strong push for a spot on the squad. This isn’t just a special-teams adjustment. It’s a warning that no spot is safe. Not even at kicker.

The Browns aren’t in the business of hope anymore. They’re in the business of control. Ogbo’s contract? No longer worth the baggage. Szmyt’s leg? Too strong to ignore. Shedeur’s flash? Cute, but not what they’re building right now. Cleveland isn’t hunting for a hero. They’re building a bunker. And Shedeur Sanders has to break in or he stays stuck outside, clutching receipts.