Kevin Stefanski Shows Where His Loyalty Lies by Asking Browns Not to Fire Top Executive

For all the dysfunction the Cleveland Browns have endured since their 1999 return, one thing they’ve rarely had is a stable, united front office. That changed briefly in 2020, when Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry arrived as the head coach and general manager duo, respectively. Together, they posted the franchise’s highest four-year winning percentage (.552) since the late ‘80s, made two playoff appearances (2020 and 2023), and saw Stefanski win AP Coach of the Year twice.

But success is fragile in Cleveland. After a tumultuous 2024 season marred by injuries, quarterback chaos, and a 3-14 finish, it looked like the Browns were about to implode again. So, now not only are roster spots at stake for the Cleveland Browns going into the 2025 season, but front office jobs are also in jeopardy.

According to reports, frustrations within the building reached a boiling point after yet another disappointing season that fell short of postseason expectations. According to Kevin Collard, the Browns came close to firing General Manager Andrew Berry this offseason. But one key voice stepped in: head coach Kevin Stefanski. “Per source, the #Browns nearly fired GM Andrew Berry this offseason but Head Coach, Kevin Stefanski, stepped in and vouched for Berry. It’s safe to say that Andrew Berry is on a very hot seat going into the 2025-2026 NFL season.” That move didn’t just preserve Berry’s job. It revealed Stefanski’s loyalty and possibly tethered his own future to a GM under increasing scrutiny.

The timing makes it all the more intriguing. Just a year ago, the Browns signed both Stefanski and Berry to extensions, calling their partnership a cornerstone of the franchise’s future. In a glowing statement, owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam praised their leadership and collaborative style. “We are incredibly fortunate to have Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry leading the Cleveland Browns. Since the day they were hired, each has worked tirelessly to help the Cleveland Browns win. We are proud of what they and the team have achieved, but Kevin and Andrew would be the first to say that Browns fans deserve even more. Their leadership, collaborative approach, and ability to overcome obstacles bode well for the future of this franchise,” the Haslems said in a statement.

But public statements don’t always match private doubts. The fact that firing Berry was even considered after granting him an extension shows how messy things have become. That Stefanski had to intervene only underscores how divided the power dynamics might be in Cleveland. So, now the Browns head into 2025 with their leadership duo intact. But under the hottest spotlight in the league. And if the GM Stefanski has just saved doesn’t deliver, both could be gone by 2026 because of the backlash the former has been facing for his decisions.

Why Andrew Berry’s seat is hotter than ever

The heart of the backlash lies in two places: personnel misfires and the Deshaun Watson saga. Berry, who is starting his sixth season as general manager, has been involved in all significant choices since 2020. While he’s helped build one of the AFC’s most talented defenses and kept continuity on the coaching side, his big swings have brought criticism. The most significant of these was the contentious Deshaun Watson trade and the $230 million deal that came with it. Berry’s seat could not be more desirable when you include a string of unimpressive draft selections, such as Greg Newsome and Jedrick Wills.

Berry traded three first-round picks to acquire Watson in 2022 and handed him a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract—an NFL record at the time. Since then, Watson has played in only 19 games and missed 11 games in 2022 due to suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. His 41.9 QBR since joining the Browns ranks sixth-worst in the NFL during that span.

Berry’s draft picks have also come under fire. While he pulled off smart deals like acquiring Amari Cooper for a fifth-rounder and a pick swap. His overall talent acquisition strategy, especially at the quarterback position, hasn’t borne fruit. The Browns have been chasing consistency under center for years, and 2024 only made things worse. They rolled through a carousel of five different starting QBs while the defense struggled to keep the team afloat. And again, in 2025, the Browns QB room is insanely crowded.

Even Radio host Adam Gerstenhaber didn’t hold back, pointing out Berry’s draft misses and poor talent evaluation during a recent segment. “He just hasn’t drafted well overall,” he said bluntly. So, Berry’s rope is short. Stefanski may have extended it by saving his job, but make no mistake: if the Browns fail again in 2025, that loyalty won’t save either of them. Because in Cleveland, loyalty only matters if it leads to wins.