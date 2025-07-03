Kevin Stefanski to Cut Deshaun Watson as Browns Locker Room Clears Feelings on QB – Report

This wasn’t how it was supposed to end. Not for the quarterback Cleveland handed its soul to. Not for the $230 million guaranteed man who was supposed to pull the Browns out of quarterback purgatory. But as rumors get louder than the Dawg Pound on a Sunday, Deshaun Watson has officially become the most expensive sideline QB-turned-position coach in NFL history. Truth is, the writing’s been on the wall ever since Jimmy Haslam admitted, “We took a big swing and miss with Deshaun… We thought we had the quarterback, we didn’t… And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him.”

These days, Watson wears walking boots, gives tips in O-line meetings, and throws rehab spirals with third-stringers. The Browns’ quarterback room now resembles a quarterback think tank – With Joe Flacco’s experience, Kenny Pickett’s second-chance arc, and two rookies (Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel) taking it all in. The only question? Where exactly does Watson fit into this picture?

One of Cleveland’s most influential voices claims that he is not a part of the team’s real football future. “I really think the ship has sailed here for the most part for Deshaun Watson. don’t envision him playing this season.” That’s Mary Kay Cabot, speaking candidly on 92.3 The Fan’s The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima. “And I think it’s going to be a long shot even next season if he’s still on the roster…He’s in he’s helping guys. But as far as actually getting on the football field, I don’t really see that happening,” she added. She’s not hinting. She’s straight-up saying: Don’t expect Deshaun Watson to take another snap for the Browns. And in case you think this is some wild pivot, she clarified, she’s been saying it for a while.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field after the Browns lost to the New York Giants at Huntington Bank Field.

And it’s not just her, even Garrett Bush, host of The Barbershop Podcast, who basically said what everyone else has been whispering behind closed doors. “They done reached out to Deshaun Watson, said, ‘listen, we’re not going to get you up out of here, out of here.’ What we’re going to do is…you mentor, you rehab, and spin it.” According to Bush, the PR-friendly, good-teammate version of Watson we’re seeing now isn’t accidental. It’s strategic. And it’s all part of a quiet plan to keep things clean while prepping for life after him.

And why? Salary cap. The Browns would lose $80 million against the cap if they cut him now. The greatest shot for the Browns, then? Manage the optics, slow-play the exit, and hope that a desperate team would see value in a repackaged veteran. Although Watson’s physical rehabilitation may be on track, what about the franchise rehab? That one’s on life support. Now, this is where things get spicy. While fans were booing Watson off the field after another Achilles setback, some Browns players weren’t having it.

Deshaun Watson’s locker room standing

Myles Garrett stood up for Watson in 2024: “We don’t boo guys that are injured on the field, especially with the extent that the cart comes out. We should be ashamed of ourselves as Browns, and as fans, to boo anyone and their downfall.” According to reports, Nick Chubb, Jameis Winston, and others all sprang to Watson’s defense. So, is the locker room split? Mary Kay says that’s not the case: “Inside the building, the players have always liked Deshaun. I’m sure there might be some that don’t, but, for the most part, he has been a good teammate…especially this year.” This year? Liked by all. But last year? Not so much.

Turns out, Watson ghosted everyone during the rough patches of 2024. Rehabbed in LA. Barely showed up. That rubbed some guys the wrong way. But now? He’s trying, has been present and helpful. Even Shedeur Sanders said he’s learning from him in meetings and appreciates having Watson nearby: “He’s actually a guy I sit by in our O-line meetings…It’s super cool.” Still, it’s hard to ignore the $230 million cloud hovering over all this good-guy energy.

The Browns haven’t cut Deshaun Watson yet. But the whispers are getting louder. The front office has a loaded QB room. Stefanski’s leash is tight. And fans? They’re way past patience. Watson’s time in Cleveland may not officially be over, but by the looks of it, the franchise has already emotionally moved on.