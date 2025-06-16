Kevin Stefanski’s Shedeur Sanders Trade Mission Takes Sad Turn as Browns Want Ousted Legend Back – Report

It’s been some time since the draft chatter died down. But for the QB carousel spinning away at the Browns building. And in the middle of it all, is Shedeur Sanders looking around to figure out exactly what went wrong. The draft fall was one thing. Turning heads at the minicamps and OTAs seemed like a rewrite was in the works for the Sanders saga. But when the training camps started, the depth chart clouds cleared up a little. But as rays of sunshine greeted Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel (in that order), the skies still looked stormy for Shedeur Sanders.

As the minicamps progressed, three QBs shone with the starters. But Shedeur Sanders? He never got the chance. HC Kevin Stefanski has been a big believer in not making any clear decisions before September. There’s also the preseason matchups where the QBs will get their chance to shine. As Stefanski believes, “There’s definitely a point in July and August where our mentality will shift.” Will Sanders be a part of that shift? With trade rumors brewing, the plot thickened even more. But here’s the twist again. Shedeur Sanders may no longer be the big trade chip for the Browns.

As per recent reports, Owen Crisafulli estimated a trade market value for Shedeur Sanders. With a potential landing place with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Crisafulli deemed Sanders worthy of a third-round pick in exchange for a trade. But Timm Hamm didn’t see it the same way. As Hamm wrote, “It seems crazy to think that the Steelers would spend a third-round pick on a fifth-round player, especially so soon after the draft. It also seems unthinkable that they’d go get Sanders – or any rookie – so soon after inking Aaron Rodgers.” With A-Rod leading under center, the offense is already making changes to play to their QB1’s strengths. If that does go south, there’s Mason Rudolph, ready to shine whenever his name is called. The Steelers also have Will Howard to develop behind his idol. So, Sanders going to Steel City in exchange for a third-round pick doesn’t seem likely.

There is also the question of next year’s Draft. The ‘26 drafts are going to be a QB heavy, with Arch Manning generating the most buzz out of anyone. In a player market where picks are trading chips to move up in the Draft, it doesn’t look like any other team will be willing to part with their picks for Shedeur Sanders either. For now, Kevin Stefanski’s QB depth chart will continue to have Sanders waiting for his chance to shine. And trade talks? Not happening. But for the Browns, it’s not just about the Sanders headlines. As per recent reports, they are also on the lookout to bring a legend back in the fray. Someone who’s recent NFL journey has been marked with back-to-back injuries: Nick Chubb.

A Browns reunion in the works for Nick Chubb?

When Nick Chubb left for the Houston Texans, no one was sadder than Myles Garrett. Garrett had gone out of his way to talk to GM Andrew Berry in the hopes of keeping Chubb on the team. But it didn’t work out. So Garrett now looks forward to a chance to go up against his old friend. At a recent presser, Garrett had notably said, “If we play him, I hope to punish him, but if seeing him on TV, just playing on Sundays or Mondays or whatever it is, I’m going to be happy for him because he’s able to play this game, and that’s a privilege.” But a move to the Texans might not be the end of Chubb’s journey.

As Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes, Nick Chubb might make a comeback to the Browns building. Even if it was only for a single-day contract for retirement. As Cabot recently wrote, “There’s definitely a chance the Browns will work something out with Nick Chubb down the road even if he signs just to retire as a Brown. I absolutely think this should and will happen. Based on Chubb’s heartfelt thank you to Browns fans, I truly believe he’ll be open to it and will want it as much as the Browns and their fans do.” Chubb’s 7 year veteran status with the Browns is undeniable. And it’s not about the stats. His departure marked an “emotional blow” to the entire locker room.

While Nick Chubb gets another shot at the gridiron, his teammates will be looking forward to seeing their veteran back in the building. As Cabot further wrote, “He deserves a chance to play, and now he has that in Houston. But it can’t end this way. He needs to retire as a Browns when he’s ready, and then go into their Ring of Honor.” Do you think the Browns will bring him back only for retirement? Or could they have their dominant running back returning to play again?