Kevin Stefanski’s True Colors Revealed Against Joe Flacco After Shedeur Sanders Impressed at Browns OTA

The Cleveland Browns have a quarterback logjam, and Kevin Stefanski isn’t rushing to clear it up. With Deshaun Watson expected to miss most of the season, many assumed veteran Joe Flacco would slide into the starting role. But recent developments at OTAs suggest Stefanski has other ideas.

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders sparked speculation by taking first-team reps—an unexpected move. While Kevin Stefanski hasn’t made any bold declarations, his actions are starting to speak for him. In fact, his quiet decisions may reveal something deeper: he’s not tied to experience—he’s betting on competition. That idea is gaining momentum.

On 92.3 The Fan, Jonathan Peterlin and Nick Wilson broke down Kevin Stefanski’s strategy during a segment about OTA reps. Peterlin asked if Wilson was ready for “tomorrow,” referring to Shedeur’s potential reps. Wilson quipped, “It’d be funny if it was one.” They laughed, but the conversation revealed something real—nobody knows how Stefanski will divide reps, and that uncertainty feels intentional. “I do think there’s a part of Kevin (Stefanski) that’s enjoying this quite a bit,” Wilson said. But is it?

That simple comment hits hard! We all know that Kevin Stefanski has praised Sanders and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel for their preparation and eagerness to learn. Although Flacco and Kenny Pickett are in the mix, it’s the young QBs who are getting the spotlight. “Those guys are doing great,” Stefanski said about his rookie signal-callers. “They are both wired to get in early, stay late, put in whatever work is required. They’re sponges in the meeting room, which I think is really fun for me. In my vantage point, I get to sit there and watch the two young guys look over and there’s Joe, there’s Kenny Pickett, there’s Deshaun… They can kind of feed off of all those guys.“

Stefanski isn’t just managing a quarterback room—he’s letting it simmer. And in that simmering pressure, he’s watching growth happen. This isn’t disorganisation. It’s design. So, that means, Stefanski is letting Flacco fight for the job while giving rookies room to rise.

Flacco, now in his 40s, made headlines recently by saying he doesn’t see himself as a mentor. “I’m just kind of going out there and doing what I do, and everything else is kind of out of my control,” Flacco said. “It’s like every time I go out here in the offseason, I’ve done it a million times, but there’s a little piece of you that’s like, “All right, let’s see if I still know how to read it and let it go.” With Stefanski letting reps rotate freely, the tension in the QB room is rising—but so is the competition. Nevertheless, others also think that Kevin Stefanski is building a team that values effort over entitlement—and that message is being heard, not just in the locker room, but across Cleveland. And yeah, the result is in front of all!

Spotlight on Kevin Stefanski’s Shedeur Sanders!

We are aware that Shedeur Sanders isn’t just another rookie QB. He’s the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion “Prime Time” Sanders. With that name comes legacy, pressure, and eyes everywhere. So when the Browns selected him at No. 144 on Day 3 of the draft, it raised eyebrows. How did a quarterback with that kind of pedigree and college production drop so far? Many stood against the league’s process, while some actually came up with the answers targeting his non-dual-threat nature. But at OTAs, Sanders has started quieting the doubters.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250510_kab_bk4_054

According to the reports, Kevin Stefanski’s rookie has taken first-team reps, shown command in the huddle, and impressed coaches with his poise and work ethic. Head coach even praised his approach, indicating that he likes everything about Shedeur, noting how both he and Dillon Gabriel have embraced the grind. For Sanders, who entered the league with expectations and a spotlight, he’s responding with focus, not flash.

After all, Sanders is battling Gabriel, Flacco, and Pickett for the starter role. And Kevin Stefanski? He isn’t tipping his hand. He’s letting the competition play out and the pressure simmer. In that heat, we’ll find out if Shedeur Sanders is just a name or the Browns’ future.