Key Storylines & Biggest Takeaways From NFL Training Camp Reporting Day 2025 ft. Chiefs, 49ers & More

When the rookies show up at St. Joe or Santa Clara, they already know: training camp isn’t where dreams begin – it’s where they survive. This is the NFL’s version of startup season. New installs. Revamped depth charts. A dozen position battles in every camp, and a hundred careers quietly fighting for oxygen. It’s a strange ecosystem where the dethroned Super Bowl champs still need a left tackle, the NFC’s most complete roster is flooded with rookies, and a future $200 million pass rusher is still looking for answers about his contract.

As July bleeds into August, every rep counts – and every whisper gets louder. The pads haven’t popped yet, but across Kansas City, San Francisco, Dallas, Minnesota, and Washington, the blueprint is already under review. And the pressure? As unforgiving as the Midwest humidity. Let’s go camp-hopping.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs fans started lining up before sunrise, and rookie left tackle Josh Simmons didn’t waste time, stepping in as first-team LT. Smooth in pass sets, shaky in first-day jitters – just your typical ‘welcome to the NFL’ energy. Whether he lands the job long-term (or keeps his lunch down in St. Joe’s humidity) is, well, up to the pads.

Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson are set outside, but that inside spot? Up for grabs. Chamarri Conner took the first reps – and looked the part. Smart, fast, and in the right place during 7-on-7.

Nikko Remigio made the “play of the day.” He needed it. Look for pre-snap motion to return. Patrick Mahomes and friends are dusting off the old Andy Reid trick book. Rashee Rice was the most-targeted WR despite likely suspension. Reid didn’t care – he’s still WR1 until told otherwise.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner’s not interested in hand-holding the rookie class. He’s here to win. His message: fall in line, study the playbook, and try to breathe between reps. Kyle Shanahan says there are more open roster spots this year than he can remember. Translation: nobody is safe. Unless your name is Warner, Christian McCaffrey, or Brock Purdy…maybe.

Brock Purdy trained in Florida, worked on mechanics, stayed quiet, and showed up ready to go. Shanahan still raves about his work ethic. Purdy says he doesn’t care about the money; it’s the standard that matters to him. “I’m the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and there’s a standard that I’ve got to play at,” Purdy said.

The WR room is a question mark with Deebo Samuel Sr. in Washington and Brandon Aiyuk on PUP. So, it’s open season: Isaiah Neyor, Jordan Watkins, Junior Bergen, Equanimeous St. Brown – all in the mix.

Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones held his annual ‘I’m still in charge’ press conference and danced around every Micah Parsons contract question like it was a landmine. Claimed Parsons is a leader – but also hinted, “Just ‘cause we sign him doesn’t mean we’ll have him.”

Asked why Stefon Diggs and Terence Steele got early deals while others haven’t, Jerry fired back: “Frankly…should we have waited on Diggs and Steele?” The Jones family fielded a tidal wave of contract questions and responded with the classic: We know what’s best, trust us (please). As for a pattern with superstar deals? ‘What pattern?’

DeMarvion Overshown, still coming back from injury, is contributing off the field – a reminder that in Dallas, even your PT volunteers are potential X-factors. The new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, is pumped, optimistic, and ready to take on the circus.

Minnesota Vikings

GM Kwesi and Kevin O’Connell aren’t pitching concepts anymore. They’re pushing results. This isn’t a ‘see what sticks’ camp – it’s a prove-it month for JJ McCarthy and the rest of the fresh faces. McCarthy’s got the voice. The vibe. The comparisons to Josh Allen. Now it’s time for live reps. And live defenders who don’t care how well your OTAs went.

Jordan Addison’s got discipline concerns. Gavin Bartholomew and Chaz Chambliss landed on PUP. But good news: starters like Christian Darrisaw and Blake Moore are trending up. This team isn’t 100% healthy yet, but they’re not limping in either.

Washington Commanders

Adam Peters swears he wants Terry McLaurin locked in. The building loves him, the film loves him, the locker room loves him. The wallet? Still thinking. Negotiations are ongoing, but no new deal has been reached so far. Von Miller’s 36. He’s played more football than most defenders have watched. But Peters says his film still pops – and teams are apparently calling him unsolicited to say what a great teammate he is. Translation: they’re praying Washington doesn’t unleash this man in November. No timeline yet, but Sam Cosmi is crushing his recovery. Dann Quinn says he’s hit all the checkpoints. Credit the revamped O-line for giving him time.

So the pads aren’t even on yet, but optimism (and anxiety) are at an all-time high. Some things never change – except, of course, the rosters, the depth charts, and maybe the league’s pecking order. The summer circus is in town. Plenty of storylines are just beginning to heat up.