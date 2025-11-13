Patrick Mahomes’ Former Teammate Breaks Silence as Jaguars Make Tough Decision on Ex-Chiefs Star

The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing veteran defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, ending a brief stint that never gained traction. Saunders was a two-time Super Bowl champion with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. After the news surfaced, Saunders shared a short message on X.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
“It’s all love🫡🙏🏾✌🏾.”
His reaction signaled no bitterness as he prepares for his next step, while the Jaguars move forward with their established interior group.
ADVERTISEMENT
It’s all love🫡 🙏🏾 ✌🏾
— Bink Saunders (@khalenNOTkaylen) November 13, 2025
This is a developing story, stay tuned for more!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT