Patrick Mahomes’ Former Teammate Breaks Silence as Jaguars Make Tough Decision on Ex-Chiefs Star

The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing veteran defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, ending a brief stint that never gained traction. Saunders was a two-time Super Bowl champion with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. After the news surfaced, Saunders shared a short message on X.

“It’s all love🫡🙏🏾✌🏾.”

His reaction signaled no bitterness as he prepares for his next step, while the Jaguars move forward with their established interior group.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more!