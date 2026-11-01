“Kicked Us Out of the Game”: 2x Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Kadarius Toney Slams NCAA After Being Thrown Out With 1-Year-Old Son

Kadarius Toney is not happy with the NCAA, and he made sure everyone knew it. In an Instagram story, the two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs says he and his one-year-old son were thrown out of a game, even though he insists they had no reason to be.

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“@ncaa Korny af……..kicked us out the game talm bout my son Kant be on the sideline……when I [clearly] gotta sideline pass ….we talkin about a 1 yr old here🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥…..::and y’all wonder why ion fw mfs”

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Sideline passes are usually not meant for kids that young. It is unclear if Toney had secured passes for himself and his son, or just for himself.

According to the 2025-26 SEC Commissioner’s Regulations, the space immediately behind the “bench area” is called the non-media area. The bench area is outlined according to each institution’s facility guidelines and in accordance with the NCAA rulebook. The regulations also say:

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“Non-working personnel inside the team bench area should be at least 10 years old. Any working personnel outside the team bench area should be at least 16 years old.

At LSU, anyone in the team bench area must be at least 10 years old, and anyone elsewhere on the sideline must be at least 16. Georgia Southern’s media policy bars sideline credentials for anyone under 18.

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It is unclear what game Toney went to watch. If he was visiting his alma mater, Florida, it also has the same rules on sideline access: “[Nonworking] personnel inside the team bench area should be at least 10 years old,” the Gators’ official website states. “Any working personnel outside the team bench area should be at least 16 years old.”

A one-year-old falls below every one of those lines.

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This is not the first time a player has run into sideline rules with a child. In 2017, then-Chargers linebacker Chris McCain said a security guard at Gillette Stadium stopped him from bringing a kid onto the field before a game, a tradition he used to practice every year.

McCain said the guard told him the child did not have the right pass. He posted about it on Instagram too.

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“He first told me I couldn’t take him without proper credentials.”

McCain also arranged for some form of credential for the child, but the guard would still not let him through.

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Toney played in Florida, where he got AP second-team All-America honors as an all-purpose player, along with a first-team All-SEC nod.

The New York Giants took him 20th overall in the 2021 draft. As a rookie, he was ejected from a game for throwing a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. The Chiefs traded for him in October 2022.

In Kansas City, he caught a five-yard touchdown pass and had a 65-yard punt return in Super Bowl LVII, which helped the Chiefs beat the Eagles. He scored four touchdowns in 23 games (including postseason) with the Chiefs and left with two Super Bowl rings.

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The next stop was Cleveland in 2024, but it ended in December when the Browns waived him after a muffed punt and a taunting penalty against the Steelers. Kadarius Toney has been away from the NFL since.

He has said he is not done playing, and he has also been pushing a music career. A few months ago, an Instagram photo of him on a private jet with a Chiefs helmet nearby set off reunion talk among Kansas City fans.

For now, his latest headline has nothing to do with football. It is about a toddler and a sideline pass.