Kirk Cousins Announces Career Move Away From Falcons After Playoff Elimination

Essentials Inside The Story Kirk Cousins will be involved in the NFL divisional round, taking part in the action in a different capacity.

The move comes after the Falcons named Matt Ryan as their new president of football operations.

Kirk Cousins has also been named a brand ambassador for a global audiovisual company.

The Atlanta Falcons failed to make it through the playoffs after wrapping up their final game of the season on Sunday, January 4, with a 19-17 win over the New Orleans Saints. However, their quarterback, Kirk Cousins, is still all set to be a part of the NFL Divisional round, but not by representing his franchise, of course.

For the next two weekends of the postseason, Kirk Cousins will appear as a guest analyst on The NFL Today during the divisional round and the AFC Championship game, alongside Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, James Brown, and Kyle Long.

While the 37-year-old has said he wants to return to the Falcons and keep playing in the 2026–27 season, this opportunity gives him some added experience as a TV analyst during the NFL playoffs. It also keeps another option open for him, just in case he decides to go a different route later.

He’s taken on similar roles before as well.

In 2024, he joined ESPN for the divisional round of the playoffs. The QB was slated to appear on NBC’s Football Night in America in Atlanta’s 2024 bye week, but he later canceled.

As for this time, the Atlanta Falcons appointed Matt Ryan as their new president of football last Saturday. This came after the team could convince him to leave his broadcasting role at CBS. Just a week after Ryan’s departure, CBS revealed that Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins will step in as a guest analyst during the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

Kirk Cousins has been a part of media roles as well, a perfect example of which was seen during his presence in Netflix’s “Quarterback.” The docuseries gave the viewers behind-the-scenes access to the lives of NFL starting quarterbacks.

The diversified background makes his upcoming guest role with CBS a straightforward extension of prior off-field responsibilities rather than a first-time move into football media. The opportunity is set to pit the quarterback with the network’s lead playoff crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson for the Divisional Round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos.

Besides his guest appearance on CBS’s NFL playoff broadcasts, Kirk Cousins also stepped foot in the world of business and marketing.

Kirk Cousins appointed as brand ambassador of global audiovisual brand

The QB was recently appointed as the Brand Ambassador for AWOL Vision and its premium sub-brand Valerion.

“We are excited to welcome Kirk to the AWOL Vision family,” said Andy Zhao, Founder & CEO of AWOL Vision.

Founded in 2020, AWOL is globally known for its audiovisual technology. The brand is now willing to make the most of its partnership with Cousins. They will be stepping in together to debut at CES 2026 for the launch of their new Aetherion series of projectors.

“I love how AWOL Vision makes every moment at home feel vivid and alive.” Cousins said. “The clarity and scale pull you right into the action, whether it’s a big game, a movie night, or a gathering with family and friends. It’s about creating ‘wow moments’ with a truly immersive experience,”

Cousins finished the 2025 season by completing 61.7% of his passes for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions over 10 games (eight starts). He is under the terms of a four-year, $180 million contract signed in 2024, which includes substantial guarantees, though the Falcons recently restructured the final two seasons to provide cap flexibility and set up a decision point going into March 13, 2026. As the QB continues to explore options, it remains to be seen how he decides to proceed further.