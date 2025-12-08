Kirk Cousins Makes Honest Admission on Raheem Morris Blaming Special Teams After Falcons Loss

The Atlanta Falcons experienced a massive blow in their recent clash against the Seattle Seahawks. While the team collectively struggled to match their intensity, Rashid Shaheed’s 100-yard kick return turned out to be a major highlight of the game for the wide receiver. As fans eagerly demanded a response from the Falcons, their QB, Kirk Cousins, stepped forward to deny the stress around the move.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Turning down the past comments from Raheem Morris, Cousins said that the team has moved past and is looking forward to getting better. “Who cares? We have to find our way back…You have to play your way back from that,” he said when Falcons’ senior reporter Tori McElhaney asked him about the 100-yard kickoff return and Raheem Morris alluding to it being a back-breaking play.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initial moments of the second half saw Rashid Shaheed catch the kickoff at his own goal line and, therefore, stunned the arena by sprinting for 100 yards untouched to score a touchdown. That electric return gave the Seattle Seahawks the spark they needed. With the scoreboard tied 6–6 at halftime, Shaheed’s run ignited a dominant second half. Seattle poured on points and won with a final scoreline of 37–9. That 100-yard kickoff return turned out to be the longest touchdown of the 2025 NFL season.

However, the Falcons’ head coach, Raheem Morris, was blunt after their playoff hopes ended following a heavy loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He said the team gave up “back-breaking plays,” especially pointing to a long kickoff return that turned the game. Morris further added that it was not just one mistake. “The kickoff return was a back-breaker. The fumble was a back-breaker. It’s not just one person to point at,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirk Cousins’ future with the Falcons uncertain following the Week 14 loss

Kirk Cousins’ future with the Atlanta Falcons looks increasingly uncertain after the team’s rough Week 14 loss. The defeat highlighted many of the issues that have built up over the season, including Cousins’ struggles to find rhythm. The game highlighted the limitations of the passing attack, with few reliable receiving options and inconsistent protection. These problems have made it harder for Cousins to perform at the level the team expected when they acquired him.

The loss also raised questions about the long-term direction of the Falcons. With the team already shifting focus toward younger players and trying to reshape their identity, Cousins no longer appears to be a certain part of their future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

His contract (4-year, $180 million deal), age, and the team’s need for a fresh start all contribute to the uncertainty. Many now believe the Falcons may move on after the season, if they choose to develop a younger quarterback instead. Week 14 did not create these concerns, but it did make them clearer. For now, Cousins remains the starter, but his path with Atlanta looks far less secure than it did earlier in the year.