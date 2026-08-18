Kirk Cousins “On Fire” During Practice as Fernando Mendoza Pushes for Raiders QB1 Spot

Just days after Fernando Mendoza’s impressive NFL debut intensified the conversation around the Las Vegas Raiders‘ quarterback situation, Kirk Cousins delivered the kind of practice that reminded everyone why Las Vegas entered camp with the veteran at the top of the depth chart.

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“Kirk Cousins was on fire with the team in red zone period for the majority of practice,” Raiders.com’s Levi Edwards wrote. “The veteran quarterback threw five touchdowns near the goal line, connecting with receiver Jalen Nailor on two, two to tight end Brock Bowers and one more to Michael Mayer.”

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Cousins threw two touchdown passes to Jalen Nailor, two to Brock Bowers, and one to Michael Mayer. And all of these touchdowns came during the red-zone practice. Of course, that established his command over the offensive lineup. But what truly stood out was his efficiency inside the red zone. His ability to distribute the ball across the field rather than relying on just one target also became a highlight. Moreover, his chemistry with the tight ends became clear. He also rekindled his partnership with Nailor from their days at Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Mendoza fired a touchdown of his own. He first hit rookie wide receiver Malik Benson for a 19-yard completion. Then, a 53-yard carry by Mike Washington Jr. helped set up a six-yard TD with the QB targeting WR Jack Bech for a TD to end the drive. The number one pick frequently looked to Benson and Ian Thomas as his top targets. It certainly seems like the QB1 battle is raising the surrounding temperatures.

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Mendoza entered the training camp just behind Cousins on the depth chart after being drafted as the number one overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, Mendoza turned heads and impressed in his recent preseason debut against the Arizona Cardinals. During the 27-14 loss, the young signal-caller confidently completed 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, proving he is already adjusting to the speed of the professional game. However, his play wasn’t free from mistakes.

“The first series I felt a little sped up, so it was good to come back on the sideline, learn from my mistakes,” Mendoza acknowledged in the postgame press conference. “Third series, you know, I missed a read there, and the fourth series I thought we had a good thing going, but unfortunately I missed a throw at the end. And then overall, I felt that the group that I was in with, they blocked fantastic, they had great routes, the run game was good, you know, and unfortunately, like, I let my teammates down today.”

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But that’s why the Raiders brought in Cousins – to help develop Mendoza. And throughout the offseason, the front office has emphasized the value that Cousins’ experience brings to help the rookie. Additionally, the veteran is also responding with a similar mindset.

The ongoing battle between Cousins and Mendoza is bringing out the best in both players. But only time can tell if the young star can replicate the numbers during the regular season.