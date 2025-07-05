Kirk Cousins’ Wife Julie Makes Patriotic Request to Americans Amidst Independence Day Celebration

Julie Cousins paid the most heartwarming tribute on social media! It has been just days since her husband, Kirk Cousins, was honored with the Bag Hall of Fame (BHOF). Even if not the real HOF, the Cousins’ $332 million in career earnings, just behind Tom Brady, is worth celebrating. And so, ESPN writer Bill Barnwell named seven other football stars who’ve received a golden paycheck from their career. Apart from the accolades, life off the field has been just as fulfilling for Cousins.

Now settled in Atlanta, the family is embracing a new chapter. But some things have remained the same, such as their shared love for animals. The couple rescues stray ones and helps find a home for them. Moreover, they have fostered nearly 7 dogs and two kittens too. This was Julie and Cousin’s first 4th of July with their foster kittens.

She just posted a snap of the two kittens lying close to each other, sleeping together. The post included a special message to wish her IG followers a “happy fourth.” This is a special day for the entire nation as families celebrate Independence Day as well as some quality time together. The Cousins are doing the same. Julie also shared a snap of the Capitol Fourth playing on her TV. “Highly recommend you turn on Capital Fourth on PBS,“ she wrote across the story to urge her followers to watch the annual Independence Day concert that is held at the west lawn of the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s fascinating how the Georgia native, Julie, doesn’t forget to share a little love and appreciation for her nation. The former elementary school teacher has dedicated herself to the work of the Julie and Kirk Cousins Foundation and looking after their two kids, Cooper and Turner. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old is back to rebuilding his name and legacy in his new jersey no. 18.

AD

Kirk Cousins returns for Netflix series, Quarterback

Cincinnati Bengals‘ Joe Burrow, Detroit Lions‘ Jared Goff, and Cousins return for Season 2 of the Netflix series Quarterback. The viewers loved the QB’s appearance in the show last season. The series—which highlighted NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota during the 2022 season—took viewers behind the curtain into life as an NFL starting quarterback and even inspired some to become new fans of the featured players.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Viewers were particularly drawn to Cousins, the then-Minnesota Vikings starter, for the candor and charisma he displayed through his dedication to both his family and his profession. This is because they were able to relate to the simple man behind the football star’s on-field aura. He is also a father who enjoys spending time with his kids, reading books, or singing songs to them.

via Imago Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix s Quarterback Season 1 American football quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League Kirk Cousins and wife Julie Hampton arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix s Quarterback Season 1 held at the Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Netflix Tudum Theater, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California California United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xImagexPressxAgencyx originalFilename: collin-losangel230711_npsw9.jpg

Not just the winning moments, fans witnessed him in pain after a rib injury. Moreover, they realized the disappointment that Cousins felt after the playoff loss to the New York Giants. “It’s the cruel reality of this business,” Cousins said. “It hurt to walk off our field in front of our fans after the season we had and not win that game.” That indeed made him more relatable to several fans who watched him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 36-year-old left the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 after injuring his Achilles tendon. Cousins joined the Falcons last season. However, some fans have questioned Cousins’s reduced role on the team.

He is the backup for QB Michael Penix Jr., and there are seemingly fewer chances of a trade. As per reports, Cousins will likely stay with the Falcons and take on a crucial role as a mentor to Penix Jr. and a veteran presence in the locker room, which might also benefit the team. That said, it may have raised questions about why Cousins is back for the show. The answer might be in how Cousins has made a place for himself not only in the Falcons but also in fans’ hearts.