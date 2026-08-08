KNBR Issues Statement Changing Its Stance on Greg Papa’s Firing Following His Cancer Battle

Essentials Inside The Story Greg Papa was laid off by KNBR amid its bankruptcy proceedings and the legend's health complications.

KNBR has already found a replacement for Papa's show for its airwaves.

Papa continues to be hopeful to call the 49ers' regular season opener on September 10.

In a year-and-a-half-long ordeal, San Francisco’s legendary broadcaster Greg Papa fought back from leukemia and post-bone marrow transplant complications. But amid ICU stays, ER visits, and having to take 20 pills to begin his day, he continued to tell himself, “Just get through this. You’ll figure it out.” And so he did.

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While keeping his dream of returning to the booth one day, he found himself at his home studio, discussing the San Francisco 49ers, the Valkyries (WNBA), and anything and everything Bay Area. Little did he know the dream wasn’t going to break due to his health complications, but because of something not even related to him, as KNBR laid him off earlier this month. But as commotion around the decision kept rising, the company issued a formal statement.

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“For decades, Greg Papa has been one of the defining voices of Bay Area sports radio,” Cumulus Media, which owns KNBR, stated on August 7, 2026. “His knowledge, passion, and connection with his listeners helped shape KNBR into what it is today, and his contributions to the station will not be forgotten.

“We’re not able to comment on the specifics of his departure, but we want to be clear about this: our respect and gratitude for everything Greg has given to KNBR, its listeners, and its team runs deep. We are continuing to explore ways we can bring his voice back to the station, and we wish Greg strength, healing, and a full recovery.”

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Papa’s exit from KNBR’s daily lineup came as part of a sudden midday overhaul. Papa and co-host Greg Silver previously hosted the 10 am and 2 pm Papa & Silver Show. However, the station eliminated the program and released both hosts. This comes amid the company’s other decisions as of recent.

Currently, Cumulus Media is in the middle of a bankruptcy proceeding, where it got court approval to reorganize as a private company in the spring. It is also laying off many other staff members from its nationwide network while awaiting Federal Communications Commission approval to transfer ownership to its lenders. Another reason could be Papa’s health itself.

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Papa had a successful bone marrow transplant but has been experiencing a rough time from the surgery. In late April, he had to be hospitalized after both of his lungs collapsed, and he had a bout with pneumonia. His condition got so bad that his doctors had asked him to get his affairs in order.

While he did return home, his doctors continue to wonder if he will ever regain his lung capacity. He continues to practice his iconic “TOUCHDOWN SAN FRANCISCOOO!” but breathes through a machine delivering supplemental oxygen through a nasal cannula. The next question is, will he ever get back to a booth?

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“For many weeks, the situation was life-threatening,” Papa told SF Chronicle’s Eric Branch earlier this month. “Now it’s life-altering.”

As such, the company made a decision to move ahead. The radio station gave the midday slot to its former host, John Lund. He will be returning to KNBR to host a new 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. show called “Fair and Biased with John Lund.”

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When Papa was not available, Silver hosted many guests to continue the show. However, Tuesday was his last time on KNBR airwaves. The radio did not announce the change. Instead, the “Murph & Markus” morning show continued to air the next morning.

“I know that people are going to feel a certain way about the station, and they absolutely can,” Silver told SFGATE. “But my feelings towards any of Murph, Markus, John Curley, Copes, Derek, Tim, Walter — you name it, they are just the absolutely best.”

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Papa has not yet responded to the sudden layoff. Cumulus Media justified the move as a standard programming shake-up. But it’s the sensitive timing that brought the chaos.

Greg Papa is cancer-free but continues to struggle while keeping his hopes up

Papa began his medical ordeal in July 2025, when doctors diagnosed him with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The cancerous cells had already affected his brain and spine. He underwent a bone marrow transplant in March 2026, and battled post-graft complications like pneumonia, pneumothorax, and clots. He spent 78 days at UCSF Medical Center, and most of the time went by in the ICU.

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As of now, Papa is cancer-free following the transplant. However, he continues to face severe physical recovery challenges from lung complications.

“Cancer is unfair. And it affects you physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually. And then it ultimately gets you financially,” Papa weighed in on the reality of his situation during a conversation with San Francisco Chronicle’s Eric Branch.

“When I’m off the radio show, I don’t get paid. And then there’s home care. There’s ancillary expenses. The medication. There was one medication I just started taking that was $5,000 for a month’s bottle. We were unable to get it down to zero.”

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Despite the troubles, Papa remained hopeful about returning to broadcasting. He considered hosting the show remotely from his home studio and connecting with the Bay Area audience. That willingness to work, paired with the physical and financial hurdles he was already facing, made the timing of KNBR’s layoff troubling.

Whether Cumulus Media ultimately finds a concrete way to bring Papa back to KNBR’s airwaves remains uncertain. Still, the station’s rare public statement underscores how deeply the Bay Area reveres him.

Papa’s been in broadcasting for 42 years and picked up California Sportscaster of the Year four times along the way. For now, his standalone deal with the 49ers since 2019 continues. After a two-week stay at UCSF, Papa has been hopeful to attend the 49ers’ ongoing training camp and call their season opener in Melbourne, Australia, on September 10. And for that, he had already sent a message back in March:

“TD on opening drive.”

