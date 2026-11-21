The NFL has seen several players come through the UFL and make a difference in the league. Now, Kurt Warner wants to take that connection a step further by turning the UFL into a development league for NFL teams.

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“I’ve always hoped that ever since NFL Europe disappeared, that the NFL would come back and find another league that could do that,” Kurt Warner said on his IG post. “And, and my hope is still that, you know, at some point the NFL buys into this UFL thing and there is some kind of connection because I think offensive line, I think quarterback, I mean, every position of course, but I think those are two positions that could really use time on task, playing the game, you know, to be able to improve and help.”

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This idea has been discussed for a long time, and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has also spoken in favor of it. He emphasized that the UFL can help NFL teams develop players. Campbell believes the NFL should make the UFL an official development league, where teams can send players to gain more game experience before bringing them back to the NFL.

“I don’t make those decisions; nobody cares what I think about that. I think it would be great. NFL Europe was awesome back in the day because that was a chance to really develop guys,” Campbell said last year. “We’ve gotten a couple of players out of there, and I know other teams have. You get to see them; they’re playing in the spring so they’re in shape, so they’re just coming off running around, being football-ready. That’s enticing to us, too.”

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The NFL has already seen several successful moves from the UFL to the league. Jake Bates, for example, played for the Michigan Panthers in the UFL in 2024 before joining the Detroit Lions. After the 2026 UFL season, 13 players who were new to the league earned NFL contracts.

They included Tony Fields II, who joined the Chicago Bears, Chris Glaser with the Dallas Cowboys, Tay Martin with the Detroit Lions, and Antwane Wells with the Atlanta Falcons. Other players also earned opportunities with teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints.

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This idea becomes even more personal for Kurt Warner because his own son has just received an opportunity in the UFL. E.J. Warner’s selection by the St. Louis Battlehawks could give him another chance to prove himself as a quarterback.

After going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft and failing to secure a contract following rookie minicamp opportunities with the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, he now has a chance to continue his professional football career in the UFL. If he performs well, he could attract attention from NFL teams and earn another opportunity to play in the league. A development program could help him and other players get closer to that goal.

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The NFL has taken steps to develop players in the past. It started NFL Europa in 1991, a separate football league that gave players a chance to improve their skills while helping the NFL promote the sport in Europe.

However, in 2007, the NFL decided to close the league and focus on reaching more fans worldwide through television, online platforms, and regular-season games played in other countries.

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Now, if the NFL plans to introduce another development system through the UFL, it could provide a major boost to players hoping to build successful NFL careers.