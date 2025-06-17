Kyle Juszczyk’s Wife Kristin Shares Scary Health Update After 49ers WAG’s Personal Dilemma

From crafting DIY Halloween costumes to becoming the most talked-about name in NFL fashion, Kristin Juszczyk is a true inspiration! A Long Island native with a business degree from Towson and no formal fashion training, Kristin began sewing just seven years ago. And, she initiated it with only a YouTube tutorial and a Brother machine as she was ‘bored of wearing the same three T-shirts’ to her husband Kyle Juszczyk’s games. What began as playful game-day outfits has transitioned into custom puffer jackets that caught the attention of Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, and millions on Instagram. From reworking thrifted jerseys to creating designs for the Indy 500 and partnering with Marriott and Verizon, Kristin’s sewing machine has done wonders. But, it seems like she will have to hit a pause due to a health scare!

Kristin Juszczyk, the self-taught designer and 49ersWAG, took to her Instagram handle to share a personal health update, resonating with how physically demanding her sewing journey has become. On her Instagram story, she shared an update from a medical facility with a picture of her in a gown. She wrote, “Gotta love a MRI Monday. I’ve had to take a little break from sewing because I messed up my wrist.” Well, she will now have to slow down a bit. But her zeal remains intact. Kristin also launched her brand, Off Season, in January 2025, so that fans everywhere can get easy access to her designs.

via Imago via Instagram @kristinjusczyk

What started as a mere hobby has now come full circle. Her passion began at home while preparing a ‘Justin and Britney’ denim costume for Halloween with her husband, Kyle. “I bought a bunch of old denim pants, started cutting them up, bought a sewing machine, and learned on YouTube,” she told The New York Times. So, her first encounter with the sewing machine turned into a burning passion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Kristin then began to create cropped sweatshirts and custom game-day outfits from Kyle’s old jerseys and thrifted NFL merch. Over time, she pushed her skills further as she mastered basic alterations and went on to create shirts, skirts, blazers, and eventually, the now-iconic puffer coats.

The puffer coat was the turning point in 2024, designing the jackets for Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes ahead of a playoff game in Kansas City. And, as it goes, the jackets went viral across social media. In a proud moment, she secured a licensing deal with the NFL and coverage from E! News, PEOPLE, NYT, and Country Living. “This really all started as a hobby for me,” she said. And, she has enjoyed every bit of it.

Now, amping it up, her brand ‘Off Season’ has turned her DIY flair into a scalable label. ‘Off Season’ merch, especially her NFL-logo puffers, is now worn by celebrities like Martha Stewart, Paige DeSorbo, and Randi Mahomes. But she is not going to let go of her hands-on approach. She continues to source vintage tees from Brooklyn markets or Depop, hand-pick fabrics, and craft her pieces in her reorganized home studio using a Brother sewing machine.

The recent health scare may be a pause. But, the way we know her, it is for sure that she will make a comeback very soon. Amidst this, Kristin has yet another personal dilemma to deal with.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kristin Juszczyk’s hair dilemma

Kristin Juszczyk’s fashion sense is impeccable! Fans deeply admire not just her work on fashion, but her personal style choices as well. But, she recently posted a personal confession on IG about considering a haircut. And, she wants to cut it short. “I’m getting the urge to cut my hair short … this has never happened to me before! Someone tell me not to!!,” she wrote on her handle.

via Imago via Instagram @Kristin Juszczyk

We are familiar with her hairstyle, which she carries perfectly for any occasion. Kristin often styles it in a sleek and neat manner, close to her head. And, with such a polished look, she never fails to stun. Additionally, she also keeps in touch with her fans, sharing hair tutorials, including front braids, with easy and stylish braid techniques.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, through her social media account, she also promotes healthy hair care. Back on April 24, she endorsed L’Oréal Paris, writing, “Welcome to our healthy hair era, thanks to @lorealparis Elvive Hyaluron + Pure #LorealParisPartner #LorealParisHaircare.” Now, as she faces a personal dilemma, whether to let her hair grow or make it short, she indeed resonates with us all!