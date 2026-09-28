Kyle Shanahan Addresses Growing Injury Crisis as 49ers HC Announces Injury Update on Mike Evans & Trent Williams

Though the San Francisco 49ers are collecting wins left, right, and center, going 3-0 after beating the Arizona Cardinals 36-30, the team is continuously being plagued by injuries, with head coach Kyle Shanahan being handed a more difficult task to manage moving forward.

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“Injuries from the game. Dmo(Deommodore Lenoir) left, got evaluated for a concussion; he returned. Mike Evans, ribs/oblique, did not return,” Shanahan said after the game, in a clip posted by radio host Kayla Anderson on X. “Trent Williams, stinger, did not return. Renardo Green, same thing as Dmo, for a concussion evaluation, returned. Gracen Halton, cramps, did not return. (Dre) Greenlaw, quad; he came back from one play, then we shut him down. Garret Wallow, stinger; he returned.”

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The biggest names out of the bunch were Evans and Williams. Evans was already dealing with a hip ailment but looked sharp as ever in Week 3, recording three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown. But it didn’t last long, as he took a hit from safety Budda Baker on a 9-yard reception and grabbed his right side of the ribcage.

The six-time Pro Bowler was then carted off the field and did not return. Shanahan later clarified that the team doesn’t know the exact type and timeline of the injury yet.

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“We don’t know yet,” Shanahan said. “We couldn’t tell if it was a broken rib; we couldn’t tell if it was an oblique, so it’s something we’ll find out probably more tomorrow.”

Evans is the third wide receiver to be carted off the field in as many games, with De’Zhaun Stribling injured (ankle) in the season opener and Demarcus Robinson suffering the same injury in Week 2.

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As for Williams, he suffered a shoulder stinger that reportedly occurred on a Christian McCaffrey rushing touchdown, and he was carted off the field to the locker room in the third quarter.

But the injury list doesn’t end here. Even before the game, the 49ers were already dealing with a handful of injuries, with defensive ends Nick Bosa (knee and calf) and Romello Height (hand), and defensive tackle James Thompson Jr. (ankle) all being ruled out for the Week 3 game. Shanahan, though, wanted to move on and not think about the continuous setbacks the team is having.

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“I’ve felt sorry for myself a number of times, but I think you just waste time doing that,” Shanahan told reporters on Friday. “You get used to just dealing with it. Lots of people have to go through stuff in this league all the time, some worse than others.”

The biggest name out of these was Bosa, being one of the best pass rushers in the league, who strained his calf during a warm-up. With so many players being listed as questionable for now, the injured reserve list could get filled up pretty quickly, with the total number of players allowed being eight.

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It will be tough to manage the team with so many of his main stars being out, but Shanahan has managed extremely well up to now. That said, it still will be a task as the 49ers play the Denver Broncos next on Sunday.



