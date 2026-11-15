Kyle Shanahan Addresses Mac Jones’ Failed Trade Away From 49ers & Compares Backup QB to Sam Darnold

Who would have thought that Mac Jones would change Kyle Shanahan’s opinion of backup quarterbacks? The San Francisco 49ers head coach now sees Jones as a potential starter and compares his abilities to the Seattle Seahawks’ reigning Super Bowl-winning QB Sam Darnold, who was a 49ers backup to Brock Purdy in the 2023 season.

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“If you’re a backup quarterback, a good backup quarterback, that means you can come in and play like a starter for a couple of games, but eventually you’re going to show that you’re a backup quarterback,” Kyle Shanahan said on NBC Sports Bay Area & California. “So, I just hope it’s not too long. But one that you’re really happy with as a backup is one you believe is a starter. And that’s exactly how Mac is.”

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Ahead of the recent trade deadline, Jones received strong attention from the Minnesota Vikings, which is in search of a good QB for stability. While that trade went down because the 49ers’ asking price was reportedly too high, Shanahan expressed surprise over why other teams haven’t shown deserved interest in trading Jones away from his team.

“That’s why when he came in for those seven games or whatever it was, he played like a starting NFL quarterback. And that’s why I’m shocked that more teams haven’t been a lot more aggressive to get him. That’s how I felt a little bit about Sam Darnold. He didn’t have to play, but I felt like our backup was a starting-caliber quarterback,” added Shanahan.

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Mac Jones joined the San Francisco 49ers on March 14, 2025, after signing a two-year contract. He was brought in to serve as Brock Purdy’s backup. The deal was worth $7 million, with $5 million guaranteed and the chance to earn up to $11.5 million. Before joining the 49ers, Jones played three seasons for the New England Patriots and one season for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones proved his worth when Purdy was sidelined with a foot injury. During the 2025 season, he appeared in 11 games for the San Francisco 49ers, starting eight and recording a 5-3 win-loss record as a starter.

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He completed 201 of 289 pass attempts (69.6%) for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions, showing how he helped keep the 49ers competitive while Brock Purdy was sidelined.

Kyle Shanahan also compared Jones with Sam Darnold, who served as Purdy’s backup in 2023. Although Darnold did not get many opportunities to start, Shanahan believed he had the potential to perform at a starting level.

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During the 2023 season, Sam Darnold appeared in 10 games for the San Francisco 49ers, starting one as Brock Purdy’s backup. He completed 28 of 46 pass attempts (60.9%) for 297 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He averaged 29.7 passing yards per game and finished with an 85.1 passer rating.

Darnold has since shown that potential and is now serving as the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.

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Unlike Darnold, however, Jones never showed interest in leaving San Francisco to get an opportunity to become another team’s starting quarterback. He also never asked the 49ers to trade him.

“No, no, no,” Jones said to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I like it here. To be honest, I’m treating it like I just got traded here today. So I’m going to continue to prove that I can play and be here when I’m needed.

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“There’s always speculation at the trade deadline, and to be talked about is good. But, obviously, it’s over, and I’m really happy to be here. It would be one thing if I were on a team I didn’t want to be on.”

Jones has not had many opportunities to prove himself on the field this season, but he will be ready to show his potential whenever the team needs him. The 49ers are 7-1 this season and remain in a strong position in the playoff race.