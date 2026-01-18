brand-logo
Kyle Shanahan Doesn’t Hold Back to Blame Locker Room & Puts 49ers on Notice in Blunt Message

ByAkshay Kapoor

Jan 18, 2026 | 12:01 AM EST

The San Francisco 49ers‘ run to the Super Bowl title came to a disappointing end following a defeat against the Seahawks. While their performance was limited to a 6 score against the rival’s 41, the whole team stood questionable for limited performance. While the team’s head coach, Kyle Shanahan, was trying to hold his feelings back, a query demanding his thoughts on Brock Purdy’s performance made him give it all up.

“No one played perfectly. No one played great today,” he said during the post-game press conference. “No one coached great today. They got us pretty good. I thought Brock made several plays, but in the 2nd half it got away from all of us.”

This is a developing story…

