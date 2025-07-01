Kyle Shanahan Is Already Running Out of Excuses After Overpowering GM John Lynch’s Authority

“These two Super Bowls have been tough, losing to Kansas City. But to think that if we win that, that means I can win a big game? No, that means our team won the Super Bowl…I hope that I can be a part of a team that wins a game at the end of the year, but to say that the Niners can’t win a big game, that would be an extremely inaccurate statement.” That’s what Kyle Shanahan said following a 25-22 Super Bowl loss in 2024. There’s no denying the man is passionate. And why won’t he be? The Niners have won the most NFC championships, along with the Cowboys. But it might be time to stop showing off when the team has also lost most games in the same championship. And on top of that? The team won a Super Bowl almost three decades ago.

So, as the 2025 season approaches, the expectations are high. San Francisco isn’t just expected to contend again; they’re expected to win the division. But here’s the kicker: it’s not because they’re better than the Rams. It’s because they were worse last year. Yep. The 49ers are slightly favored in the NFC West, not because they earned it, but because they face a last-place schedule after a late-season collapse in 2024.

Kyle Shanahan’s team stumbled to a 6-11 record last season, a complete collapse after early-season aspirations of redemption. But the NFL’s scheduling system served as a consolation prize for that bottom-dweller position. Teams that finish last in each division are paired with cellar dwellers from three other divisions, according to the rules. The 49ers now have three cushy games against the Browns, Giants, and Bears. They suddenly have the upper hand in all three. The Rams, who truly won the division, are to play the Ravens, Lions, and Eagles. All three are playoff-tough, and all three have the Rams labeled as underdogs.

The result? A soft slate for San Francisco and razor-thin betting odds: 49ers: +165. Rams: +175. It’s not about belief in Shanahan. It’s about basic math. The Niners backed into a calendar advantage. Now, to be fair, there’s more to the bounce-back theory than just opponent win percentages. Christian McCaffrey is healthy. George Kittle is still doing Tight End University things. Jauan Jennings is gaining ground. Brandon Aiyuk is rehabbing, and Ricky Pearsall is expected to have a full offseason after his bizarre injury saga.

Even Robert Saleh is back, this time to run the defense and hopefully plug the leaks that cost the team late last season. Add in Brock Purdy, who now has a full season of chaos experience, and yes, the 49ers look loaded again. Which brings us to the real issue: If they don’t deliver now, when will they? Because with a weakened schedule, a playoff-tested core, and a coach who’s arguably operating with more power than any ringless leader in the NFL, the excuses are evaporating fast. Also, when he is the one who takes the final call in San Francisco.

While the GM watched, Kyle Shanahan took the wheel

It’s unclear who is truly in charge in San Francisco these days. John Lynch is listed as the general manager. But the last two drafts? That has Shanahan’s fingerprints all over it. This year, no offensive player was selected until Round 4. Last year, they spent a third-round pick on a kicker. And, NFL insiders are beginning to connect the dots. Colin Cowherd said, “Either John Lynch misses a lot, or Shanahan has a little more impact than I’d be comfortable with. Is that Shanahan usurping Lynch?”

John Middlekauff put it more bluntly: “The way we describe it is coaches view drafts like a depth chart… they see holes and want to plug them. Front offices look at the big picture over 3–4 years.” That’s not just a power imbalance. It’s a power grab. And Shanahan’s pulling the strings. The irony? In football, Shanahan’s position is likely the safest. Because before his headset ever reaches the locker room floor, he becomes the most sought-after name on the free market.

That job security lets him call more than plays. It lets him shape the roster, override long-term strategy, and draft like his seat will never heat up. But there is a cost to that same freedom: if the 49ers lose again, more than just the coaching will be called into question. It will be the power dynamics, the planning, and the staff. And the clock’s already ticking.