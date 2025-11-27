Kyle Shanahan Makes Personal Shedeur Sanders Admission After 49ers HC Confirms Stance on Brock Purdy

Essentials Inside The Story Kyle Shanahan reveals a personal admission about Shedeur Sanders heading into their matchup

Sanders’ full college production and draft slide resurface as part of the week’s storyline

Shanahan also makes his stance on Brock Purdy clear with a blunt, one-word response

After 13 weeks, Shedeur Sanders is finally making his first home start for the Cleveland Browns against the San Francisco 49ers. Coming from a footballing dynasty, he is expected to carry on his father’s legacy. Deion Sanders’ influence in the 1990s was unmatched, shaping an entire generation of fans. Out of all the people who grew up watching the Prime Time, there was also the 49ers coach, Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan idolized the former Defensive Player of the Year. Life has come full circle for him, as he now faces the son of his idol. When asked about Sheduer Sander, the HC was full of praise for him. But he was a little surprised to see Shedeur’s draft slide.

“I didn’t put a lot of time into him personally,” said Shanahan during the press conference. “I knew our coaching staff thought he was a good player. The tapes that he showed me, I thought so as well. It did surprise me he went later in the draft after where he was estimated to go.”

Shedeur Sanders completed 1,267 passing completions (on 1,803 attempts) for 14,353 yards and scored 134 touchdowns while playing college football. Despite his strong résumé, Sanders was ultimately selected in the 5th round (No. 144), where the Browns traded up to get him. That made Kyle Shanahan a bit surprised.

Not only Shanahan, but everyone who knew the QB from college days will feel the same thing. Sanders was one of the most gifted, polished, and hard-working quarterbacks during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes. He was one of the prime candidates who helped Colorado return from being a 1-11 team.

Kyle Shanahan’s comment on Sanders is not his only highlight of the week. His one-word answer to the press about Brock Purdy playing against the Browns has caught everyone’s attention.

Brock Purdy is still Kyle Shanahan’s first choice

Brock Purdy and the 49ers fans would want to forget the former’s performance against the Carolina Panthers as soon as possible. Even though the 49ers won by 20-9, their offense was not up to the mark. So, when asked about benching Purdy, Shanahan’s blunt one-word answer was enough to put an end to the thought.

“No,” said the 49ers HC.

The stats against the Panthers show that Purdy struggled to snap the ball for more than 10 yards. He threw three interceptions, which is only his third time in his 4-year NFL career. Despite all his struggles, the HC is putting his faith in him against the 3-8 Browns.

Purdy signed a five-year contract extension, valued at $265 million, during the offseason. With such a massive contract, he is expected to be in his best shape. However, he has yet to live up to the expectations of the fans.

The Huntington Bank Field will be the best place to finally shut down his doubters and show the press why Kyle Shanahan still puts his faith in the star quarterback.

