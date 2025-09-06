Kyle Shanahan Puts 49ers Veterans on Notice as Brock Purdy Makes Honest Confession Before Seahawks Clash

Last season, the San Francisco 49ers entered the NFL as one of the oldest teams in the league, ranking 30th in average age at 26.9 years. This contributed to them missing the playoffs for the 18th time since 1990, prompting significant roster changes during the NFL draft and free agency, resulting in the addition of 10 rookies to their current 53-man roster. For the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Kyle Shanahan faces the challenge of integrating his younger lineup.

Kyle Shanahan has openly addressed the realities of a youthful roster. In his interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, Shanahan remarked, “We will be a younger team. It’s a young man’s game, but you’re probably going to take some lumps. It’s going to take some time. You’re going to have to make some mistakes. That’s no excuse—it’s just a reality.” This prepares fans and experts for the expectation that the 49ers may face early hurdles.

Grant Cohn, a longtime sports columnist covering the 49ers, interprets Shanahan’s message to mean the team could lose a couple of games early in the season. However, as long as the squad shows improvement in all aspects, Shanahan will consider it a successful campaign. Veteran players remain crucial in mentoring rookies and helping them adjust to professional football’s rigor.

On September 5th, Kyle Shanahan reiterated to veterans the importance of setting examples for newcomers. “I really wanted to stress to those guys that no one (youngsters) knows any of that. And if these guys come in, they’re all trying to look at you guys, and you can’t just sit here and think that they know what we’ve been through. You’ve got to work and you’ve got to show them and be the examples,” he said. Shanahan further warned, “If a rookie thinks you can hang around here as a veteran and think that you’re always secure, that’s how you get a team not to work and really not to strive for the right stuff.” This quote adds meaningful context to the team’s culture.

Rookies like 21-year-old defensive end Mykel Williams and 23-year-old cornerback Upton Stout are expected to assume key responsibilities. To guide them, Shanahan brought together seasoned players, including George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and Fred Warner, for dinner at his home last week. All players with over three years on the team attended, reinforcing their leadership roles.

Shanahan’s directive that “A players need to act like A players” is paramount now. Whether building team chemistry, maintaining proper nutrition, or refining techniques, veterans must set high standards for the incoming class. Shanahan’s statement, “We have to develop these guys,” sends a clear message about the franchise’s priorities.

The season opener at Lumen Field will test both veterans and newcomers. The pressure is amplified for the 49ers as they face the Seahawks in Seattle.

Brock Prudy braces for Seattle’s roar​

Quarterback Brock Purdy understands the pressure at Seattle’s Lumen Field, where crowd noise is so intense it has set a Guinness World Record. Purdy explained, “Just in an environment like that where it feels like they’re on top of you, like the stadium. You just got to be on top of your operation, breaking the huddle, being on the right cadence for us on offense. Making sure guys hear the right calls in the huddle. All of that—it’s a real part of the game, and it’s something you can’t overlook.” NFL players consistently rate Lumen Field as the second-toughest stadium after Arrowhead.

Despite the challenge, Purdy holds a 3-0 record as a starter in Seattle. He emphasizes, “It doesn’t matter how much success you’ve had playing there. Every single game, every drive, it’s there, and so we’re definitely not overlooking that. Obviously, it’s one of the best places and hardest places to play in the NFL.”

As over 70,000 fans in Seattle prepare to witness the 49ers’ young roster alongside established veterans, Shanahan’s preparation and Purdy’s leadership will be on full display as the team embarks on a pivotal season against the Seahawks.