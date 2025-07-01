Kyle Shanahan Reminds GM John Lynch Who Really Runs the 49ers After Guaranteed Job Security

For all the brilliance Kyle Shanahan has shown on the sideline, one stat continues to shadow his tenure: eight seasons, four losing records, and zero Super Bowl wins. In San Francisco, a franchise that once demanded rings to validate legacies now has a resume that reads incomplete. Especially when you realize Bill Walsh, the gold standard in Niners coaching legacy, had three Lombardi trophies by the time he entered Year 10. Shanahan is now on the brink of that same milestone, but without the same silverware to show for it. This led to major verdicts from experts, as the question arises: How long will the poor run continue, and what’s next?

Still, despite last season’s collapse, losing seven of their final eight and finishing 6-11, the organization doubled down on Shanahan. He remains tethered to QB1 Brock Purdy, whose surprising success only deepened Shanahan’s control. It’s that tie that connects the coach to the quarterback, and perhaps that may be shielding him from accountability. As the 49ers get ready for a big 2025 season, it feels like the power structure inside the building is less shared than ever.

What was the turning point in this situation? This year’s draft. Or, more accurately, how weird it looked to not just the insiders or fans but even the analysts alike. The 49ers waited until the fourth round to select an offensive player. They used valuable capital on depth wideouts and took a kicker in the third round last year. As Colin Cowherd put it bluntly: “Either John Lynch misses a lot, or Shanahan has a little more impact than I’d be comfortable with. Is that Shanahan usurping Lynch?” Cowherd’s comment reflected what many people in the NFL have been saying for years: Shanahan’s impact goes beyond just designing plays. He might also be in charge of the roster now.

NFL insider John Middlekauff added further clarity to that speculation. “The way we describe it is coaches view drafts like a depth chart… they see holes and want to plug them. Front offices look at the big picture over 3–4 years.” He noted that the Niners’ 2025 draft screamed of a short-term fix with a sign that Shanahan, facing roster attrition and expiring contracts, pushed personnel buttons based on immediacy, not longevity. That’s a warning sign for any GM, but especially for Lynch, who they hired to establish long-term depth. And it shows a bigger change: Shanahan’s system, his instinct, and maybe even his job security are more important than the usual checks and balances.

Does Kyle Shanahan have the power even without a ring?

It’s a rare setup in the modern NFL dynamics where a head coach without a Super Bowl win commands this much institutional trust. But Middlekauff pointed to a key differentiator: “If Kyle was let go at the end of this year or next, he’d be the No. 1 candidate on the market. He’s guaranteed another job. Daboll or McDaniel? Not so much.” People think Shanahan is too good to fire, which gives him power that most coaches are unlikely to consider. Even more so since his offensive plan keeps producing stars like Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, and Deebo Samuel.

Yet even brilliance has its limits. Bleacher Report recently ranked Shanahan’s Super Bowl pressure at 9 out of 10. Why? This roster is no longer youthful and on the rise. The core is aging. The schedule is soft. Moreover, the NFC lacks a formidable roster. The table is set, and anything short of 10 wins might finally break the spell.

That’s where Shanahan’s control over the team could become a problem. If the group loses again, the owners won’t only question the coaching. They’ll ask about the structure. The draft choices. The absence of planning for the long term. Shanahan won’t simply be the coach if that happens. He’ll be in charge of how the team was put together and how it fell apart.

The irony? His fallback plan is already in the building. Robert Saleh, rehired this offseason as defensive coordinator, remains a trusted voice with head coaching pedigree. If the Jed York front office decides to pivot, Saleh offers a smooth transition with minimal disruption. That safety blanket could make it simpler to cut bait, even if Shanahan is a great offensive coach.

However, when everything aligns perfectly, it’s difficult to overlook the potential success of Kyle’s model. Rookie RB Jordan James, a fourth-round pick out of Oregon, has already been flagged as a potential breakout star. With McCaffrey’s durability in question and Isaac Guerendo still unproven, James could emerge as the next late-round gem in a system that made Raheem Mostert and Elijah Mitchell household names. Perhaps this formula works until it doesn’t.

And that’s the tightrope. Shanahan walks into the 2025 season. He has got the keys and the quarterback. He might even have the GM seat after all. But the title is something that is anticipated. One thing to remember: In this competitive sport, power without rings doesn’t last forever. Not even in San Francisco.