Kyle Shanahan to Finally End Brandon Aiyuk’s 49ers Career by Re-Signing Veteran Star – Report

Brandon Aiyuk‘s 49ers future has been dangling by a thread all offseason, and it looks like Kyle Shanahan might finally be ready to cut it. While trade rumors have circulated for months, Aiyuk laughed them off in a since-viral YouTube post, cracking jokes about being “off Percocets” and “peeing in a cup by my bed” when news broke that the team was taking calls on him. But with training camp on the horizon and no return date locked in, the silence is starting to sound a lot like a send-off.

Now comes the real shift: San Francisco is expected to re-sign Jauan Jennings. Aiyuk’s former backup turned Super Bowl breakout into a more prominent deal. Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated named him the standout player from OTAs. Now entering his sixth season, Jauan Jennings has kicked the door down in 2025. If the veteran star gets signed up, he’s getting snaps. And with Aiyuk still sidelined and his long-term future murky, this could be the final domino that ends his 49ers chapter for good.

A tweet on X by 49ers Webzone highlighted, “#49ers’ crucial contract-year decisions: Let ’em walk or hold on tight?” That question looms especially large for San Francisco’s front office right now. Over five seasons, Jennings has cost the team just $10.5 million. Pennies in today’s market for a guy who’s been quietly holding the offense together. This season, he’ll earn just over $4 million, the final stretch of a two-year extension. And while his 2024 numbers fell just short of the 1,000-yard mark, many argue he would’ve crossed it had he not been hit with a controversial ejection in the final game.

Even so, Jennings’ 2024 production put him right in the mix with some of the league’s top-paid wideouts. He topped DJ Moore’s 966 yards on fewer receptions and matched his touchdown total, while coming within striking distance of DK Metcalf’s 992 yards and 5 scores. And unlike Moore and Metcalf, Jennings delivered those numbers on a bargain contract. The value speaks for itself. That’s why many believe the 49ers should lock Jennings down before the season wraps. He’s been a stabilizer when Aiyuk has been unavailable, and more importantly, he’s delivered in big moments like the Super Bowl, where his versatility turned heads across the league. The Aiyuk question still hangs heavy.

Will he return to his All-Pro form after the ACL/MCL tear? Maybe. But even if he does, his contract will balloon to a $41 million cap hit in 2027. That’s not a number the 49ers will let sit untouched.

Aiyuk’s drama clouds 49ers’ perfect vibes

For most of the 49ers roster, the lead-up to the 2025 NFL season has been all sunshine and swagger. Trade rumors may have surrounded Brandon Aiyuk for months, but according to 49ers insider Chase Senior, there’s one dark cloud that refuses to budge and it’s Aiyuk himself. “You think about what has transpired this off-season?” Senior said, pointing to head coach Kyle Shanahan’s energetic tone at the NFL owners’ meetings and Brock Purdy’s comments about the locker room feeling “recharged.” Add George Kittle’s cheerful declaration, “The vibes are back. We never want what happened last year to happen again” and it paints a picture of a team hungry to reclaim control. But then comes the Aiyuk dilemma.

Senior explained that this upbeat atmosphere isn’t just media fluff. It’s legit. From Trent Williams showing up at voluntary workouts to Nick Bosa clocking in for mandatory minicamp, every veteran made their presence felt. “Everybody came back, phase one ready to roll,” said Purdy. Senior also emphasized that this kind of unity and 100% attendance speaks volumes about the culture. Yet, even in this ideal setup, Aiyuk stands out but not for the right reasons.

According to Senior, the wideout’s social media behavior has created unnecessary friction. “Instagram stories, tweets, posting on his community tab on his YouTube channel in tweet form… Aiyuk has stirred the pot,” he said. “He’s caused some of this drama, and he has caused us people like us to talk about something like this.” Translation: locker rooms thrive on energy, trust, and buy-in. A single player swimming against the current can cause disruption. As trade speculation intensifies and the team inches closer to camp, the growing sense is clear. Either Aiyuk locks back in, or the 49ers might be ready to move on without him.