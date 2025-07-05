Kyle Shanahan Warned About 1 Major Reason Trent Williams Should Not Be Replaced Amid Retirement Concerns

Could the fate of a Super Bowl contender rest on the health of one lineman? That’s the quiet question rippling through the Bay Arena as the 49ers begin another make-or-break season under Kyle Shanahan. As the 2025 season draws near, numerous headlines about Trent Williams are gaining attention. In a league built on explosive blows and elite QB play, the debate rarely starts in the trenches, but now in San Francisco, it might be exactly where it should be with him involved.

Trent Williams isn’t just another piece on the board. He’s the tone-setter, the guardian of the blind-side, and arguably one of the most critical players in the 49ers’ offense. But you can’t ignore that he’s also 36, coming off a season in which he missed seven games due to injury. Moreover, that hinted at a possible retirement. Now, with the Super Bowl window still open but narrowing, Shanahan’s offense could potentially hinge on a significant yet fragile domino effect.

NFL insider Albert Breer didn’t mince words during a recent Sports Illustrated appearance, calling Williams the “real lynchpin” to whether the Niners offense fires or fizzles. “As long as Trent Williams stays healthy, I think they’re going to be really good,” Breer said. He said that the offense got worse last year when Williams and other key players like Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk missed time. Breer’s main point is that if Williams is out, San Francisco might not be able to survive another title chase.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Despite the looming narrative about his age and durability, Williams has shown no signs of slowing down mentally or physically. “I just feel like I do myself and my teammates a disservice if I’m looking towards the end,” Williams said during minicamp, brushing off retirement talk. “I’m paid and people count on me to be here now and we’ve got goals and aspirations as a team.” Williams is now completely focused on helping the 49ers win. He even praised the energy in the locker room and the promise of the new draft class after fully recovering from an ankle injury last season by February. “The confidence, the way the kids are flying around… I was really pleased,” he added, affirming how deeply he’s invested in what could be a defining campaign.

That’s a sobering thought for Shanahan, who already carries the weight of playoff disappointment despite having a talent-rich roster. With Williams in the lineup, the Niners’ offense becomes nearly impossible to pressure, particularly with Purdy thriving in clean pockets. But when he’s not there, the line is weak, and Shanahan’s whole plan starts to fall apart, given his future at the franchise already being in jeopardy. Breer said that the defense is still great with players like Bosa, Warner, and now a Robert Saleh reunion. However, it’s the offense and Williams’ role in it that could make or break the upcoming 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

49ers eye Oregon star as potential successor for Trent Williams

While Williams continues to anchor the offense, the front office knows the clock is ticking. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller believes the 49ers’ eventual solution may lie in Eugene, Oregon. Isaiah World is a left tackle who is 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 310 pounds. People believe that the former Nevada star, currently playing for the Ducks, is a top-tier talent with “all-world potential.”

“Many thought the 49ers would draft the eventual successor to All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams,” Miller wrote. “But San Francisco passed on tackles in the 2025 draft, so that need still exists.” He said that the World’s great reach, speed, and college production could be the attributes that make up a future NFL line, maybe in red and gold.

Drafting World wouldn’t just be about planning for 2026 and beyond. Even if Williams returns for another run, World could sit and learn from one of the best ever to do it. That mentorship could lay the foundation for the upcoming generation of players while ensuring a smoother transition at a position the Niners can’t afford to get wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Oct 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) is looked at by trainers during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

For now, the spotlight stays on Williams. If he holds up, the 49ers could storm their way back to the big game. If not? Shanahan may face the harshest question of his coaching tenure and the most uncertain future of his era.