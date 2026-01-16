brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Kyle Shanahan’s Future Plans Under Serious Threat as NFL Players Speak Up Against 49ers Controversy

ByAkshay Kapoor

Jan 15, 2026 | 9:55 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Kyle Shanahan’s Future Plans Under Serious Threat as NFL Players Speak Up Against 49ers Controversy

ByAkshay Kapoor

Jan 15, 2026 | 9:55 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

The San Francisco 49ers might have made it to the divisional round, but not without a brewing controversy. Ahead of the upcoming clash against the Seattle Seahawks, the team’s head coach, Kyle Shanahan, found himself under heavy scrutiny as NFL players questioned the team’s practice field. While it remained a theory for long, statements from several players recently emerged, adding more concerns to the head coach’s credibility.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to reporting by the Washington Post, several National Football League players have contacted their agents seeking clarity about the location of the team’s practice facility and possible exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Washington Post, “a viral online theory for the San Francisco 49ers injuries is disputed by scientists, but has some players’ attention.” The story notes that “some NFL players have started to reach out to their agents about the location of the Niners’ practice field,” and that “players have voiced real concerns about the dangers of EMF.” One agent said “the Niners might have to move their practice field entirely,” while another “has wondered why his clients have taken longer to heal while playing with the 49ers.” Some scientists said this “is worth looking into.”

Some player representatives believe the issue could eventually influence the 49ers’ ability to sign or retain free agents. One agent suggested the organization may be forced to consider relocating the practice field if concerns continue to grow. Another agent raised questions after noticing that some clients appeared to recover more slowly from injuries during their time with the San Francisco 49ers.

This is a developing story…!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved