The San Francisco 49ers might have made it to the divisional round, but not without a brewing controversy. Ahead of the upcoming clash against the Seattle Seahawks, the team’s head coach, Kyle Shanahan, found himself under heavy scrutiny as NFL players questioned the team’s practice field. While it remained a theory for long, statements from several players recently emerged, adding more concerns to the head coach’s credibility.

According to reporting by the Washington Post, several National Football League players have contacted their agents seeking clarity about the location of the team’s practice facility and possible exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF).

According to the Washington Post, “a viral online theory for the San Francisco 49ers injuries is disputed by scientists, but has some players’ attention.” The story notes that “some NFL players have started to reach out to their agents about the location of the Niners’ practice field,” and that “players have voiced real concerns about the dangers of EMF.” One agent said “the Niners might have to move their practice field entirely,” while another “has wondered why his clients have taken longer to heal while playing with the 49ers.” Some scientists said this “is worth looking into.”

Some player representatives believe the issue could eventually influence the 49ers’ ability to sign or retain free agents. One agent suggested the organization may be forced to consider relocating the practice field if concerns continue to grow. Another agent raised questions after noticing that some clients appeared to recover more slowly from injuries during their time with the San Francisco 49ers.

