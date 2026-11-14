Kylie Kelce Celebrates Democrat James Talarico’s Texas Win While Taking a Shot at the Cowboys

As a dedicated Philadelphia Eagles supporter and former Eagles center Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce has never been a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. So, while she was in awe of the ‘Blue Wave’ sweeping across the nation during this November’s midterm elections, she still couldn’t help taking a dig at the Cowboys while she was celebrating the win.

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Kelce began the November 12 episode of the ‘Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce’ podcast with a self-deprecating joke about Eagles fans not being very organized. Before launching into the topics for the day, she simply tacked on a jab at the Cowboys “for good measure,” making it abundantly clear that her left-leaning ideology did not soften her stance towards the Dallas team.

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“For good measure, f*** the Cowboys. I don’t care what, I literally don’t care what they’re doing. F*** them. And on that note, I will say this past week might have been the first time in a very long time that I’ve had anything positive to say about Texas. I’m going to leave that there.”

When it comes to sports, Kelce takes the historic Eagles-Cowboys rivalry very seriously, which is why her dislike for the Cowboys and Texas remains constant. Her attitude was further influenced by the Cowboys’ Week 7 38-21 win over the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

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In the past, she has openly stated she was sick of the Cowboys’ status as a marquee franchise and its moniker as “America’s Team”. Kelce even went as far as to state that she would not approve of her daughters dating someone from Texas. But it seems the latest developments have forced her to reevaluate her impression of the Lone Star State.

Kelce’s rare praise for the political climate in Texas came in the wake of Democrat James Talarico’s win in Texas, which has been a Red State for years, especially after Donald Trump’s first presidential run. So, Talarico winning against Republican-aligned state Attorney General Ken Paxton, while overcoming a $168 million ad assault funded by Elon Musk, was nothing short of a miracle.

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Kelce has long maintained that her political views were “aggressively” left-leaning. She wasn’t as vocal about them in the past, particularly after an incident during the 2024 presidential election, when she spotted a caravan of cars belonging to Trump supporters slow-rolling past her non-gated house in Delaware County, which she felt was an intimidation tactic by MAGA supporters.

The podcaster has also expressed interest in having Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro and Michelle Obama as guests on her show. She went as far as to say that she would have loved it if the former First Lady decided to run for president.

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“I would talk to Michelle Obama in a heartbeat, and I know she is not personally running,” Kelce told the New York Times in 2024. “But I would love it if she would.”

When Will the Cowboys Face Off Against the Eagles Again This Season?

But while she found Texan residents’ change of heart admirable, it is unlikely that her goodwill will last very long. As a fierce Eagles supporter, the ‘Not Gonna Lie’ host will have another opportunity to roast the NFC East opponents very soon.

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The Cowboys are scheduled to play the Eagles once again in Week 12, at Thanksgiving. This time, Dallas will host the Eagles at AT&T Stadium, giving them home field advantage, which according to ESPN and NFL tracking data, increases their chances of winning up to roughly 52.3% to 62%.

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Despite the Texas-based team’s defensive struggles, the odds remain in their favor in the wake of the Eagles’ midseason roster depth issues, especially at edge rusher, defensive tackle, quarterback, and wide receiver.