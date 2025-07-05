Kylie Kelce Gets Emotional Sharing Special Moment With Eldest Daughter After Worrying Update

Kylie Kelce doesn’t lie. As a mom of four, who recently welcomed her youngest daughter, Finnley, with her husband Jason Kelce, she’s seen it all. The sleepless nights, toddler tantrums, crayon-covered walls, and the unexpected chaos. Motherhood has made her resilient, honest, and deeply relatable, especially through her candid podcast Not Gonna Lie. But now and then, even the most experienced moms get surprised, and one recent moment at home reminded Kylie that kids have a way of turning their own words into unexpected mirrors.

While chatting with Priyanka Chopra on her podcast Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, Kylie opened up about a moment that caught her completely off guard with her eldest daughter Wyatt, in the best possible way. “I just recently had a moment. A very grounding moment,” she shared. “Because our oldest went up to the baby and said, tell me everything, tell me all the things.” Kylie had said those words to her 5-year-old daughter countless times, but hearing them echoed back from her, not to her, stopped her in her tracks.

“I was like, oh gosh,” Kylie continued. As a working mom balancing four kids, a podcast, and the everyday demands of life, those little reunions with her daughter mean everything. “Usually, when I come back to her, if it’s like we’ve had a long day apart or… even if I’m just busy doing something and I come back. And she’s like sitting on the couch, colouring or doing her practice books or even just like watching a show. I’ll come back in and I’ll be like, tell me everything. And she’s like—I’m like, tell me all the things.” That simple phrase now passed down, felt unexpectedly tender. Priyanka, clearly moved, smiled and said, “That is so sweet.”

via Imago Credit: @kykelce Instagram

The conversation quickly turned into a shared mom moment as Priyanka laughed and related to the story. She offered a glimpse into her parenting journey with her 3-year-old daughter, Malti, whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas. “My daughter is so sassy,” she said, “and I know she’s me, so it’s even more annoying because I can’t blame anyone else for her attitude.” Both moms laughed at the familiar chaos. It’s a strange kind of magic, raising little versions of themselves who already know how to give them a taste of their own medicine.

But beneath the laughter, Kylie also admitted there’s a part of her that quietly worries about her kids growing up and the changing dynamics. Even with four kids, that part never gets easier. And she’s not one to entertain outside noise. “The idea of people giving that unsolicited advice, you’re like, ‘Can you put a cork in it?’” she said on getting unwanted advice. For Kylie, it’s these small, unexpected moments that matter most—the ones that remind her she’s doing just fine, even without anyone else’s playbook.

Kylie Kelce faced a new kind of household chaos

While Kylie has always treasured the bond her kids share, she’s starting to notice a bit of a shift, which makes her uneasy. Speaking on the House of Maher podcast, she opened up about how the dynamics are changing between her daughters. “It’s funny right now—our two oldest are only 17 months apart. So for a while they were like thick as thieves,” she said. “But now our second and our third seem to be pairing up. So I’m a little bit worried about that because of the power of suggestion. How it works on our second and how manipulative our third is.” It’s the kind of observation only a mom would catch—small changes in who’s teaming up with who, and what it might mean down the road.

And when it comes to that third child? Let’s just say Kylie doesn’t sugarcoat anything. “She’s… I mean, bats— crazy,” Kylie joked. “She’s 2 years old, and she is actively trying to do things to better her day.” One of those “tactical” moves? Pouring water all over herself just to get a new outfit. Kylie might say it with a laugh, but anyone who’s raised toddlers knows that kind of chaos is absolutely real. It’s not just mischief, it’s strategy, toddler-style.

With the baby now in the mix, the household energy has shifted again. And it is not thrilling for everyone, especially little Benny. “Benny is still ticked. She is annoyed. She told me put baby down,” Kylie said, painting a picture that’s both hilarious and deeply relatable. While everyone’s adjusting in their own way, it’s clear that life in the Kelce household is never dull—and that even the tiniest voices have some pretty strong opinions.

